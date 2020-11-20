Community screenings are back in Catalonia, now with antigen and autosample tests

Now that the epidemiological curve in Catalonia seems to have begun to decrease, screenings are back in order to proactively seek out and detect contagion. However, not only PCRs will be performed; nasal auto-samples and antigen tests will also be used. The Minister of Health's plan is to immediately carry out community screenings in current infection map hot spots - where a sudden increase in cases is detected -, and in vulnerable groups such as elderly people who live in geriatric residences and their workers, as well as in specific groups such as young people who are part of the sport world, or in working environments. "We have to go back out on the streets to detect covid cases", Public Health Secretary Jose Maria Argimon said on Friday. However, the Health Ministry has made it very clear that these will not be massive test screenings such as the ones that took place in Slovakia - which tested the whole population in two weeks -, as stated in the declarations of the Presidency Minister and Government spokesperson Meritxell Budó. "The Slovak way has a great logistic component that in the short term we cannot propose", admitted Argimon, who added: "We do not rule out anything, but what we explain is viable".

Throughout the summer, with the arrival of the Secretary of Public Health Josep Maria Argimon, the Ministry of Health deployed a strategy to detect asymptomatic cases in places where it was feared that the circulation of the coronavirus would get out of control due to demographic factors - a large susceptible population with a high mobility - and socioeconomic factors - precarious conditions that make isolation difficult. However, with the outbreak of the second wave, this plan was almost entirely suspended due to the impossibility of tracing the chains of infection. Coinciding with the improvement of the epidemological curve, and as of Monday, Salut will revive the initiative and will start doing PCR tests to the population over 50 in Rubí and Terrassa with the collaboration of the Banc de Sang i Teixits (the Blood Bank).

The Ministry has introduced some nuances in comparison with the July format: more antigen tests and PCR auto-samples will be used, and there will be more strategic spots organized in a more decentralized way, including mobile and temporary units in order to avoid the accumulation of population. There will be two types of community screenings: light screening spots, which will be deconcentrated throughout the territory, and targeted screening spots, which will incorporate pharmacists and will function like colon cancer screening. In the latter case, self-sampling kits will be used (instead of antigen tests). The person (to be tested) will collect the material for self-sampling at the screening spot, use the sample at home (through a non-invasive nasal smear), and return it to the same spot where the kit was collected. It is likely that this last testing process will take a few weeks to be implemented, according to Argimon.