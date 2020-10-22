Conjectures against Trapero

2 min. Traduccions: Cat Eng

It is worth reading the court ruling in the case of former Chief Constable Josep Lluís Trapero —and the top brass of the Catalan police force in 2017— to grasp the massive blow that those who built the accusations against them have been dealt. Trapero, Laplana, Soler and Puig have been cleared of all charges, but you wonder how the damage done to them can be repaired. In the ruling, the Audiencia Nacional court panel states that their case was built on “conjecture and hypothesis” and gives the indictments no credence whatsoever, claiming they were based “on information whose accuracy does not stand the test of verification” and witness statements that are “merely perceptions that do not provide any conclusive evidence”. Likewise, on the subject of the disagreement between Trapero and the Guardia Civil commanding officer [on how to best handle the independence vote slated for 1 October 2017] the court argues that “disagreeing is not akin to neglecting one’s duty”.

The judges acknowledge that Catalonia’s Mossos d’Esquadra adhere to a different policing model, one that “foregrounds dialogue and negotiation to manage protests and regards the use of force as the last resort”. The ruling goes on to say that “exercising prudence in the face of such an extraordinary situation (…) cannot be regarded as aiding and abetting” and it criticises the Spanish police operation [on the day of the independence vote] by saying that it remains to be seen which would have been the most reasonable course of action “given that irreparable, disproportionate harm” could be inflicted.

The gaping chasm between the Audiencia Nacional ruling and Justice Espejel’s dissenting vote (or the Supreme Court judgement in the case of the Catalan leaders who staged the referendum) is as unbridgeable as the chasm between the two Spains that we have witnessed in the Spanish parliament these days [on occasion of the no-confidence vote against PM Pedro Sánchez].

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Entrada de l'Hospital Universitari de Bellvitge

    Catalan hospitals postpone non-urgent operations to deal with Covid spike

  2. Cúpula Mossos

    Catalan police officials acquitted of rebellion charges

  3. Els futbolistes, per ara, no s’asseuen a negociar

    Barça players refuse to negotiate salary reduction

El + vist

1

Mor un mes després de sortir de l'UCI el pacient que havia estat més temps...

2

Els brots als centres educatius superen per primer cop els casos a les...

3

El coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora i tota l'actualitat, en directe

4

Robert Redford: "El dolor per la pèrdua d'un fill és immesurable"

5

L'Audiència absol Trapero en una sentència que rebrega les tesis del Suprem i la...

6

Mitjà diu que Torra li va oferir un càrrec no polític al Govern però que Aragonès...

7

'A la contra', per Ferreres 22/10/2020

Ferreres

8

5 creadors joves que treballen a Catalunya i que hauries de conèixer

9

El risc de rebrot per covid-19 es dispara fins a 541, 75 punts més que ahir

10

Pere Soler: “Em vaig enfadar molt amb el pla de Trapero per detenir el Govern”

El + comentat

1

El coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora i tota l'actualitat, en directe

274 Comentaris

2

Mitjà diu que Torra li va oferir un càrrec no polític al Govern però que Aragonès...

52 Comentaris

3

L'Audiència absol Trapero en una sentència que rebrega les tesis del Suprem i la...

40 Comentaris

4

Els sindicats policials carreguen contra 'Antidisturbios' per mostrar els agents...

30 Comentaris

5

El Barça demandarà Salvador Sostres pels seus insults racistes a Ansu Fati

19 Comentaris

6

Montpeller i Tolosa projecten les caricatures de Mahoma a les façanes del govern...

19 Comentaris

7

Trapero i el dubte de si tornarà a ser cap dels Mossos

19 Comentaris

8

Pere Soler: “Em vaig enfadar molt amb el pla de Trapero per detenir el Govern”

18 Comentaris

9

El vot particular d'Espejel situa Trapero i Soler com una peça més de...

17 Comentaris

10

La sentència de Trapero desacredita els testimonis de Baena i De los Cobos

16 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La restauració de l’esperit científic (1906)

"Casado torna l'orgull al PP", portada de 'La Razón'

Edició de les 23.00 de l'ARA

Service Point lliga la compra de Scytl i garantirà els llocs de treball

“Per què no s’ensenya a fer un pressupost a les escoles?”