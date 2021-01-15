Controversy over Colau's family getaway to La Garrotxa on Epiphany

Opposition demands explanations from the mayor, who returned to Barcelona on Saturday 9 January

Different cues on social networks throughout this week have brought to light that the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, decided to meet on the Epiphany Day with her family, who were on vacation in a rural house in the municipality of Sant Feliu de Pallerols, in La Garrotxa. The mayoress left before the municipal lockdown came into effect on 7 January, but when this measure had already been announced, she returned to Barcelona on Saturday 9 January. Municipal sources point out that "in no case did she skip any restrictions" because she went to celebrate the Epiphany when there were no mobility limitations yet. They also point out that the mayor's family had already been in this country house for days and that she had gone to spend the holidays together.

Different comments throughout the networks have criticized Colau's decision and have pointed out that, taking into account the weather situation last weekend, the security service of the mayor required the neighbour's help to be able to move on snowy roads. 

The municipal group of JxCat has censured Colau's decision, accusing her of acting with "irresponsibility" for leaving in the middle of a snowstorm and at the time of new health restrictions. The  group's spokesperson , Elsa Artadi, and councillor Jordi Martí have addressed many questions to the municipal government to find out "how the mayor justifies the departure from Barcelona at a time when families across the country are limiting their mobility". Ciudadanos also called the events "shameful" and stressed that they would hold the mayor responsible.

In a response to Twitter, Colau herself has assured that it is "false" that she skipped lockdown and has stressed that her family has been in La Garrotxa since Boxing Day, and that her displacement was within the limits of what was permitted.

