Covid-19 indicators continue to worsen; Catalan Government to decide new restrictions today

The picture of the pandemic in Catalonia continues to be complicated, with a further worsening of the indicators - the R number has risen to 1.34 and EPG jumped to 274 (+29) - and, in view of this, the Government reiterates that the "step back" in the easing of restrictions will have to be taken "the sooner the better". The vice president of the Government, Pere Aragonès, has assured in an interview to Catalunya Ràdio that the new restrictions will be agreed today and will be communicated today or, at the latest, tomorrow morning.

Aragonés, who has avoided giving clues about which sectors will be affected by the new restrictions, has defended that it will be necessary to be careful because of the economic impact of the measures: "From an epidemiological point of view the solution is to close everything, but there are more points of view and the decisions are made by making a daily analysis of the epidemiological situation and evaluating health, economic and emotional elements".

He said that when the new measures are announced, they must all be explained together and they must be very clear. He assured that the Christmas plan has been worked on in advance and that it must be revised if circumstances change. He took it for granted that the usual Christmas will be suspended, that it will have to be "different": "It is better not to want to run, it is more important to want us all to be there". He defended that we need to "rebel" against the numbers of victims.

According to the latest balance of the Department of Health, today 2,146 new cases of covid-19 have been notified in Catalonia confirmed with a PCR or an antigen test (96 more than yesterday), which adds up to a total of 333,139 infections since the beginning of the pandemic

30 new fatalities

In addition, 30 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the total to 16,524 deaths since March. Hospital admissions have increased by 56 (there are now 1,532 patients), although ICU admissions remain stable (345).

"They are slowly but steadily rising," said Dr Antoni Trilla on the data from covid-19 at RAC1. Despite the fact that the situation has "a tendency to worsen", there is still no repercussion in the ICU, but the epidemiologist of the Hospital Clínic believes that "it is a matter of days". That is why he calls for prudence in order to make the measures more flexible during the Christmas period and states that it is clear that it will not be possible to move forward in phase. Furthermore, he advises citizens to be even more restrictive regardless of the Government's announcements: "If they tell us there can be 6 of us, it's better that there is only 4".