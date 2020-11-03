PANDÈMIA

Covid patients with high blood sugar levels more likely to enter ICUs and die

Study urges monitoring for Hyperglycemia when patients arrive at hospital, whether diabetic or not

3 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The patient who is usually admitted to intensive care for coronavirus is usually a man, over 60 years old and with previous pathologies. This profile is maintained from the first wave and, little by little, scientific literature reveals which are these basic diseases that condition the prognosis and recovery. Now, a retrospective study by the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) confirms that suffering from hyperglycemia - excessive levels of glucose in the blood - is associated with a greater need for mechanical ventilation, a greater risk of being admitted to the ICU and even a greater risk of dying. The results of the research have been published in the academic journal Annals of Medicine.

The main objective of the study, which has been carried out in several Spanish hospitals, is to evaluate the relationship between blood glucose levels and hospital mortality in covid patients who have needed to be admitted to hospital. To do so, the research group evaluated clinical data from a total of 11,312 patients who had required conventional hospitalisation and classified them into three groups according to their blood glucose levels when they arrived.

After adjusting parameters for age and other factors such as diabetes or hypertension, the group found that the cumulative probability of mortality is significantly higher in patients with hyperglycemia compared to patients who do not have such high levels. Of the 11,312 patients, 18.9% had diabetes and 20.4% died during hospitalisation. The hospital death rate was 15.7% with patients with blood glucose levels below 140 mg/dl; 33.7% for those with blood glucose levels between 140 and 180, and 41.4% in patients with 180 mg/dl of blood glucose.

Thus, the researchers conclude that detection of hyperglycemia, whether patients have diabetes or not, and early treatment of this disorder "must be mandatory in the management of hospitalised patients with covid".

The coordinator of the study and of the Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Group of the SEMI, Dr Javier Carrasco, has recommended that all patients with covid-19 be tested for blood glucose and that, should the levels be high, a doctor be consulted. "Diabetic patients may need to intensify treatment in the early stages of the disease and non-diabetic patients may need to start treatment," he explained.

This research is part of more than 70 ongoing projects related to the SEMI-COVID-19's Registry, which contains data on more than 17,000 patients with coronavirus infection and the participation of nearly 900 doctors from 214 hospitals across the state.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. A prison cell won’t shake our beliefs

  2. Yuval Noah Harari

    Yuval Noah Harari: "This epidemic will pass and in 100 years whoever rules will hardly remember it"

  3. Josep Baselga dirigirà l'Sloan Kettering de Nova York

    AstraZeneca vaccine to cost 2 euros

El + vist

1

El Govern tanca Catalunya i també els municipis durant els caps de setmana

2

Eleccions Estats Units 2020: totes les reaccions i l'última hora sobre el...

3

Confinament perimetral: què es pot fer i què no a partir d'ara (i qui podrà...

4

Un de cada cinc funcionaris ja cobra més de 3.400 euros

5

Els malalts de MPOC: el grup amb més risc pel covid i els grans desconeguts

6

Fareu panellets? 5 receptes fàcils per sortir-vos-en

7

Els pisos de luxe en un jardí revolten el barri de Sarrià de Barcelona

8

Buff reinventa la seva mítica bufanda en temps de pandèmia

9

Què cuino aquest cap de setmana? 10 receptes per cuinar-les amb calma a casa

10

Una mutació del covid-19 originada a Catalunya i l'Aragó a l'estiu s'ha estès a...

El + comentat

1

Eleccions Estats Units 2020: totes les reaccions i l'última hora sobre el...

278 Comentaris

2

El Govern tanca Catalunya i també els municipis durant els caps de setmana

69 Comentaris

3

Un de cada cinc funcionaris ja cobra més de 3.400 euros

66 Comentaris

4

Quinze detinguts i comerços saquejats en els aldarulls de Barcelona

47 Comentaris

5

Què hi ha rere les riotes sobre la 'NASA catalana'

47 Comentaris

6

Abertis demana prorrogar els peatges a l’AP-7 i l’AP-2

44 Comentaris

7

La cel·la no ens canviarà les conviccions

36 Comentaris

8

Des de Rússia amb amor

35 Comentaris

9

Ciutat Meridiana venç el desnonament de la Ruth

34 Comentaris

10

La Fiscalia recorre al Suprem el tercer grau de Forcadell i Bassa i demana que no...

34 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Barcelona no tendrá Belén en la plaza Sant Jaume por el coronavirus

Lo peor siempre está por llegar

Targeta opaca

El virus recula al conjunt de l'Alt Pirineu i Aran però l'Rt repunta a Cerdanya

Eleccions als Estats Units: les urnes es comencen a omplir