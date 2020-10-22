Covid-19 risk rockets to 566 with 3,998 confirmed new cases

184 new hospital admissions, 39 of which in ICUs

Risk of a major covid-19 outbreak in Catalonia continues to increase at a fast pace despite new measures to curb the spread of the virus. EPG, used to measure the risk, reached 566.92 on Thursday ( 25 higher than yesterday), an unprecedented figure since the beginning of the pandemic (March peaked at 454 points).

This was reported by Salut, which today recorded 3,998 confirmed new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 187,142. According to the latest balance, 10.88% of the tests that are carried out are positive. The rate of transmission, the R number, has increased from 1.38 to 1.40. Three new deaths have also been reported, carrying the total to 13,704 deaths.

Catalan hospitals postpone non-urgent operations to deal with Covid spike

Catalan hospitals postpone non-urgent operations to deal with Covid spike

Increased hospital admissions

There has also been a large increase in hospital admissions: in the last 24 hours 184 people have had to be hospitalised, compared to 57 yesterday. The total of covid-19 patients currently in hospital is 1,626, of whom 282 are in the ICU, 39 more than yesterday.          

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, said in an interview with Onda Cero that "at the end of this year or early next year we will have vaccine which can be administered to a significant number of people." Before that, however, the minister warned of "five or six very tough months to come".

