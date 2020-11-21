Cultura

Cultural tickets will not authorize territorial lockdown exceptions

The DOGC's de-escalation plan does not allow for the opening of concert halls

3 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The expectations of the cultural sector regarding the de-escalation plan have been put on hold. Although on Thursday it was announced that citizens could break the territorial weekend lockdown (which is municipal throughout the first phase of the de-escalation, and regional throughout the second) in order to go to the theater or to the cinema, the publication of the Official Journal of the Generalitat of Catalonia (DOGC) - which includes the resolution that comes into play next Monday - has not included this authorization. However, tickets from cultural events will authorize travelling back home after curfew. 

The news comes as a strong blow for festivals such as the Temporada Alta, which receives a significant part of its audience from adjacent municipalities and regions. Without this exception, for example, the public of Girona will not be able to attend the events programmed in Salt, such as the video installation  Personalien, by Albert Serra, which can be seen in the Factoria Cultural Coma Gros. The impossibility of breaking the municipal lockdown also challenges the reopening of some regional cinemas whose audience comes mostly from surrounding municipalities.

The resolution published in the DOGC also reverses the forecast for the reopening of the concert halls. Unlike theatres and cinemas, establishments with a licence to engage in musical entertainment will have to remain closed for now. The measure affects not only concert halls but also theatre cafés and concert cafés. Concert halls have been closed for eight months, and more than 4,350 concerts have been cancelled - which translates in a loss of 43.5 million euros compared to 2019.

"Cataclysm" of live music: turnover has fallen by 87%

"Cataclysm" of live music: turnover has fallen by 87%

However, the exception to the night-time curfew when attending cultural events has been confirmed. This will allow the audience of cultural events to break the time curfew and return home after 10 pm, provided that attendance can be demonstrated with the entrance ticket of the event. In the first part of the de-escalation, which begins on Monday and which will last two weeks, cinemas, theatres and auditoriums will be able to reopen with a capacity limited to 50%. As for museums, libraries and exhibition halls, they will remain open, and their capacity will be increased from 30% to 50%.

The DOGC published on Saturday the details of the entire de-escalation plan, which contemplates - from this Monday on - the resuming of activity in places such as bars and restaurants, which will be able to open until 9.30 pm with terraces at 100% of their capacity - and with a 30% capacity inside.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Refugiats sahrauís tallant el pas fronterer de Guerguerat.

    Young Catalan Saharawis go to war

  2. El prototip de vacuna per al covid-19 de Pfizer

    Pfizer requests emergency authorisation in the US for its vaccine

  3. Gloria Arbones dinamitza el debat sobre la pandèmia i el confinament amb alumnes d'arreu del món

    "It's when we talk about measures and not the pandemic that there are differences between countries"

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

Què cuino aquest cap de setmana per llepar-me'n els dits? 10 receptes de foc lent

3

La imparable desertització econòmica del sud d’Espanya

4

ERC pren distància respecte a JxCat i guanyaria les pròximes eleccions al Parlament

5

Tornen els cribatges massius i Salut hi suma les farmàcies

6

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'La dissort de l'educació a Espanya'

Antoni Bassas

7

'A la contra', per Ferreres 21/11/2020

Ferreres

8

Carta a Jeff Bezos: 'No he comprat mai a Amazon, però...'

Albert Om

9

“Ens estimem l’escola”

10

La Generalitat desmantellarà el monument franquista de Tortosa aquest estiu

Sílvia Marimon

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

280 Comentaris

2

ERC pren distància respecte a JxCat i guanyaria les pròximes eleccions al Parlament

66 Comentaris

3

La proposta electoral del PSC per a la taula de diàleg: "Desenvolupar al màxim...

31 Comentaris

4

Carta a Jeff Bezos: 'No he comprat mai a Amazon, però...'

22 Comentaris

5

Una trentena de represaliats polítics impulsen una agrupació d'electors de cara...

21 Comentaris

6

Aragonès és escollit candidat d'ERC a les eleccions del 14-F

20 Comentaris

7

Sánchez promet a Aragonès un pla de suport a la restauració que tindrà "especial...

19 Comentaris

8

Alerta davant l’oligopoli financer espanyol

17 Comentaris

9

“La depilació és una forma més de control dels cossos de les dones”

17 Comentaris

10

Tornen els cribatges massius i Salut hi suma les farmàcies

16 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

The government is adding the finishing touches to a new mechanism to grant freelancers' subsidies

Cultural tickets will not authorize territorial lockdown exceptions

Young Catalan Saharawis go to war

Jóvenes saharauis catalanes se van a la guerra

El Govern ultima un nuevo mecanismo para conceder ayudas a los autónomos con un registro previo