Cultural tickets will not authorize territorial lockdown exceptions

The expectations of the cultural sector regarding the de-escalation plan have been put on hold. Although on Thursday it was announced that citizens could break the territorial weekend lockdown (which is municipal throughout the first phase of the de-escalation, and regional throughout the second) in order to go to the theater or to the cinema, the publication of the Official Journal of the Generalitat of Catalonia (DOGC) - which includes the resolution that comes into play next Monday - has not included this authorization. However, tickets from cultural events will authorize travelling back home after curfew.

The news comes as a strong blow for festivals such as the Temporada Alta, which receives a significant part of its audience from adjacent municipalities and regions. Without this exception, for example, the public of Girona will not be able to attend the events programmed in Salt, such as the video installation Personalien, by Albert Serra, which can be seen in the Factoria Cultural Coma Gros. The impossibility of breaking the municipal lockdown also challenges the reopening of some regional cinemas whose audience comes mostly from surrounding municipalities.

The resolution published in the DOGC also reverses the forecast for the reopening of the concert halls. Unlike theatres and cinemas, establishments with a licence to engage in musical entertainment will have to remain closed for now. The measure affects not only concert halls but also theatre cafés and concert cafés. Concert halls have been closed for eight months, and more than 4,350 concerts have been cancelled - which translates in a loss of 43.5 million euros compared to 2019.

However, the exception to the night-time curfew when attending cultural events has been confirmed. This will allow the audience of cultural events to break the time curfew and return home after 10 pm, provided that attendance can be demonstrated with the entrance ticket of the event. In the first part of the de-escalation, which begins on Monday and which will last two weeks, cinemas, theatres and auditoriums will be able to reopen with a capacity limited to 50%. As for museums, libraries and exhibition halls, they will remain open, and their capacity will be increased from 30% to 50%.

The DOGC published on Saturday the details of the entire de-escalation plan, which contemplates - from this Monday on - the resuming of activity in places such as bars and restaurants, which will be able to open until 9.30 pm with terraces at 100% of their capacity - and with a 30% capacity inside.