Cultural workers are outraged by the new subsidies confusion

If the freelance subsidies system was a failure, why was this failure almost repeated with the cultural sector subsidies? The Minister of Labour, Chakir el Homrani, has assured Els matins de TV3 that they had already planned to modify the system in order to not repeat the first-come first-serve error that took place last week, but the information on their web was not taken down until yesterday. "We are working on modifying the system and this has changed the planning", said the Minister. He added that different meetings are planned with both the sector and the Ministry of Culture to discuss how this will occur.

The cultural sector aid, which was to open this Thursday at 9 a.m., had been published on the website and had a budget of 3.5 million euros. This messy delay has outraged a sector that has been unable to work - and waiting for this aid - for many weeks. Today, at 10 a.m., a rally has been called in Plaça Sant Jaume in Barcelona, as well as in front of the town halls of different Catalan cities to ask, amongst other things, for direct subsidies, full payment of cancelled or postponed performances and showsw, and 2% budget for Culture - the latter, a demand that has been made for years without success.

Some cultural workers have reacted to the explanations of the Minister with disbelief. The actor Enric Cambray has stated that he does not trust them:

I don't believe you.



Ahir in the morning we received an email from our Union explaining all the steps to ask for it when the help opened.



These instructions were sent by you, you can't make them up. And they're not on any website.



Stop taking us for fools https://t.co/8y6wtupubw - Enric Cambray 🎗 (@enriccambray) November 19, 2020

Actor Pau Vinyals has also reacted with indignation:

Today Thursday at 10h in Plaza Santo Jaume. Be humbled by it all. https://t.co/txnbp0l46n - Pau Vinyals Dalmau (@PauVinyals) November 19, 2020