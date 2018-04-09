On Democracy in Catalonia

There has just been a democratic coup d’état in Brazil. This happened in two phases: in 2016, it was the deposition of the President-in-Office, Dilma Rousseff, by a Senate vote; following a Supreme Court vote, it is now her predecessor, Lula, who will be imprisoned; yet the ex-President was also the overwhelming favourite in the upcoming October 2018 presidential election. With the political suppression of these two leading figures, it is the Labour Party which is de facto removed from power. Of course, this is no longer the era of military dictatorships, such as that which subjected Dilma to torture- even if Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing deputy who, as a result of Lula’s elimination, could be the next president in six months’ time, gave his 2016 impeachment vote to the president’s torturer, and despite the chief of staff of the armed forces using Twitter to put pressure on the eve of the Supreme Court decision: “The Brazilian army shares the feelings of all good citizens who reject impunity.”

The Brazilian example may help us examine the current situation in Catalonia: the comparison is a way of breaking with the erroneous idea that the Catalan case is an exception which supports the regional dimension of the matter. Like in Brazil, the Spanish State is discarding the pro-independence majority candidates to the Catalan presidency, one by one: Carles Puigdemont, Jordi Sànchez, then Jordi Turull. However, like in Brazil, legal formalities are observe (but without effectively upholding their rights): legal decisions are preventing them from becoming candidates while casting doubt on the impartiality and independence of the judiciary. Thus, in Brazil, the same judges who opposed the Labour Party spared their right-wing opponents. In this case the accusations weighing over them were much worse, whilst in Spain there are fears that the arrest of whistle-blower Hervé Falciani, —who was released from custody shortly afterwards— might serve simply as a bargaining chip to obtain the extradition of pro-independence elected officials who have sought refuge in Switzerland.

Consequently, in both Catalonia and Brazil, it is apt to talk of a democratic coup d’état- this does not prevent (it must be said?) violence and repression by the police or justice, or the resurgence of those who inherited the past dictatorship. The fact remains that the Catalan example intensifies the logic: whilst Dilma Rousseff and Lula were sentenced respectively for doctoring public accounts and corruption —and not as a result of their ideology—, it is precisely due to their political agenda and policies that Catalan leaders are being prevented from holding political office. In Brazil, it would be appropriate to see Lula simply as an imprisoned politician; in Catalonia, it is important to highlight that the ministers and MPs held on remand should be described as political prisoners, as this is on political grounds.

Therefore, the battle of the candidates for the presidency of Catalonia is now a challenge to democracy. The issue is not about gauging opinion of independence, but rather is about whether it is legitimate to think about independence. Imprisoning all pro-independence personalities signifies a return to banning independence movements from the political sphere. The majority parties in Catalonia, therefore, have the opportunity to put Spanish democracy to a litmus test. They have already proposed three candidates who can be named as number 1, number 2 and number 3. Yet perhaps this is reminiscent of a British television series of fifty years ago which was aptly entitled “The Prisoner.” A secret agent who knew too much about events mysteriously found himself projected into a surreal village, an open-air prison where human beings became living pieces in a game of chess. Named number 6, he challenged number 2 (played by different actors!) aiming to discover who really was… number 1. The lesson? We are all prisoners.

In Catalonia, democrats —who may or may not support independence— should perhaps take these numbers seriously. Along with these representatives, this is the opportunity to see how much of democracy remains alive. A simple calculation suffices: in assigning number 1 with one point, number 2 with two points, and so on and so forth based on an arithmetic progression, the decline of democracy can be seen through this assignation of numbers: there are now already 6 points fewer. This result can also be converted into a percentage in proportion to the pro-independence deputies. By all means, this is not only about quantifying. The challenge is less about knowing which name will finally be drawn from the hat of the Spanish justice; it is more about demonstrating that in democracy, that does not matter. This resembles a random lottery draw: what counts in a vertical logic, is not the leader (number 1); rather it is the possibility, or the impossibility, of political ideas existing- whether or not they are shared. If the deputies are numbers rather than names, it is a horizontal logic which prevails. This refusal to personalise power is already demonstrated through the Puigdemont masks worn by protestors: if everyone is able to assume his appearance, does his identity matter? It is the principle itself of democracy which is embodied by MPs and citizens, and to such a great extent that they are interchangeable. With this politics based on numbers, anti-democratic repression may, therefore, present itself as an opportunity against hierarchical logic, if not as an intervention then at least as an affirmation of democracy.

The author is a Sociology professor, université Paris-8 Vincennes-Saint-Denis. Latest publication: Populisme: le grand ressentiment, 2017 (Herder translation in 2018).