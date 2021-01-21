"Democracy has prevailed" and "Unity": headlines from around the world celebrate Biden's inauguration

Newspapers around the world highlight two phrases on the front page that concentrate the central message of Joe Biden's inaugural speech at Wednesday's ceremony: the triumph of democracy and the desire to reunite American society.

Washington Post: "Biden: Unity is the path"

New York Times: "Democracy has prevailed: Biden vows to mend nation"

Frankfurter Allgemeine : "Listen to me and know my heart" 651x922

The Guardian : "Democracy has prevailed"

: "Democracy has prevailed" Financial Times: "Democracy has prevailed"

La Repubblica: "The Rescue of America"

Le Figaro:"Joe Biden's Dream of Unity"