"Democracy has prevailed" and "Unity": headlines from around the world celebrate Biden's inauguration
The press highlights the new president's desire to rebuild U.S. society
Newspapers around the world highlight two phrases on the front page that concentrate the central message of Joe Biden's inaugural speech at Wednesday's ceremony: the triumph of democracy and the desire to reunite American society.
- Washington Post: "Biden: Unity is the path"
New York Times: "Democracy has prevailed: Biden vows to mend nation"
- Frankfurter Allgemeine: "Listen to me and know my heart"
- The Guardian: "Democracy has prevailed"
- Financial Times: "Democracy has prevailed"
- La Repubblica: "The Rescue of America"
- Le Figaro:"Joe Biden's Dream of Unity"