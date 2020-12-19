Effective Potential Growth rises to 336 points and speed of transmission already exceeds 1.5 in Catalonia

Government Spokesperson states that "everything would close if we were a rich country"

The indicators of covid-19 in Catalonia continue to worsen day by day, and this caused the Government to announce this Friday new measures to stop the progress of the virus. This Saturday the Health Department has reported 2,347 new infections of covid-19 confirmed with a PCR or antigen test (206 more than yesterday), a figure that elevates to 337,627 the people who have contracted the disease in Catalonia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Catalonia restrictions: no dining out but more mobility allowed

Catalonia restrictions: no dining out but more mobility allowed

In addition, the Effective Potential Growth (EPG) remains very high, reaching 336 points, 34 more than yesterday, while the speed of contagion has increased from 1.41 yesterday to 1.51 today. That means that at this point 100 people with covid-19 infect 151 people - which indicates a very high spread.

The good news is that pressure on hospitals is dropping: the number of people hospitalized is down by 27 (1,520), and the number of people admitted to ICUs is down by 15 (329). The Health Department also adds 33 more deaths to the total count, which is now 16,577.

"If we were a rich country, we would close down everything"

Epidemiological data continues to worsen the day after the Government announced a relaxation of measures for Christmas. The Minister for the Presidency, Meritxell Budó, told radio station RAC1 that the new Christmas restrictions are an attempt to find a balance between "public health, emotional stability, and the maintenance of the economy". In fact, Budó considered that if Catalonia were a country with more economic resources, perhaps it would no longer be necessary to decree anti-Covid measures with the business sectors in mind, and therefore it would be possible to be tougher. In this scenario, the best would be to close down everything: "If we were a rich country, we would close down everything", said the Minister. This was already expressed on Wednesday by the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, when he said that "it was not a mistake" to start easing lockdown measures because "we are not a rich country". "If we had the capacity to create direct subsidies, it would be a different situation", Argimon said at the time.

Health Officials warn that the real covid data is "even worse" and asks to take a "step back"

Health Officials warn that the real covid data is "even worse" and asks to take a "step back"

In any case, it will be allowed to leave one's region during Christmas time, with several exceptions, such as visiting a family member, travelling to a holiday home, going skiing, or moving to a hotel or a rural house. Despite the exceptions, Budó has stated that citizens "must be aware" and "must not leave the region if it is not necessary".

