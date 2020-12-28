Eight dead in Covid outbreak in Cambrils old people's home

Eight users of the STS Cambrils nursing home have died of coronavirus, according to the Health Department. The outbreak was detected after a screening on December 9, and a total of 44 residents and 16 staff have been registered as infected. The department headed by Alba Vergés says that, despite the high number of cases recorded at the centre, the outbreak is "under control".

Four of the eight deaths occurred in the nursing home, two in the Hospital Sant Joan, one at the Horts de Miró care home and another at La Misericòrdia in Reus.