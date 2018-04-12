Publicitat
Publicitat

European Commission on the arrest warrant: "Germany acted according to the rules"

Brussels says it is not considering adding to the list of crimes that require immediate extradition

LAIA FORÈS

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

In response to Spain’s criticisms of the regional court of Schleswig-Holstein for its decision not to extradite Carles Puigdemont for rebellion and to release him, Brussels has made clear its support for the German justice system this Wednesday.

In response to a question from the Spanish press, the European Commissioner for Justice, Vera Jourová, stated that "Germany has acted in accordance with European rules".

Jourová believes that the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) works properly and that no changes are necesary. Following the failure of the first EAW against Puigdemont last year, the Spanish government proposed that more crimes should be added to the list of offences which merit automatic extradition.

The Commissioner of Justice, however, stressed that Brussels "is not considering" changing the list to include rebellion or sedition. "We had some debate with our Spanish colleagues last year, but at this moment we are not continuing this dialogue", she stated.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: “Doni’m les gràcies per poder portar un llaç groc”

Antoni Bassas

2

Descobreixen una molècula a l'oli d'oliva verge extra capaç d'eliminar de manera...

3

Hisenda dona la raó a TV3 en el primer conflicte de l'IVA

4

La política catalana, en directe

5

L'obsessió de Llarena amb Puigdemont

Editorial

6

Un Junqueras va poder ser ovacionat a la UAB

7

Vox fitxa l'ex cap de campanya de Trump per fer front a la "propaganda...

8

El govern espanyol troba “ofensiu” el llaç groc

9

Fiscals alemanys i espanyols preparen una reunió a l'Haia per abordar...

10

Pablo Casado també va tallar carreteres per protestar contra l'absolució d'Otegi...

El + comentat

1

La política catalana, en directe

242 Comentaris

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: “Doni’m les gràcies per poder portar un llaç groc”

29 Comentaris

3

El govern espanyol troba “ofensiu” el llaç groc

52 Comentaris

4

Arrimadas viatja a Brussel·les per dir a la UE que "Puigdemont no representa...

47 Comentaris

5

L'obsessió de Llarena amb Puigdemont

14 Comentaris

6

Vox fitxa l'ex cap de campanya de Trump per fer front a la "propaganda...

14 Comentaris

7

Fiscals alemanys i espanyols preparen una reunió a l'Haia per abordar...

23 Comentaris

8

El nombre de banquers milionaris creix a Espanya mentre que baixa a Europa

8 Comentaris

9

Pablo Casado també va tallar carreteres per protestar contra l'absolució d'Otegi...

19 Comentaris

10

L'era que serà recordada per no haver guanyat més amb Messi

6 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La justícia escocesa es pronuncia avui sobre sobre l'extradició per rebel·lió de Clara Ponsatí

El Barça arriba a un acord amb l'Ajuntament de Barcelona per tirar endavant l'Espai Barça

Halldor Mar volta el món a la recerca d’aprenents de català

Alverd Oliva estrena el videoclip de 'Content'

El frau elèctric detectat a Catalunya equival a la llum d'un any a Girona

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència