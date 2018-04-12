European Commission on the arrest warrant: "Germany acted according to the rules"

In response to Spain’s criticisms of the regional court of Schleswig-Holstein for its decision not to extradite Carles Puigdemont for rebellion and to release him, Brussels has made clear its support for the German justice system this Wednesday.

In response to a question from the Spanish press, the European Commissioner for Justice, Vera Jourová, stated that "Germany has acted in accordance with European rules".

Jourová believes that the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) works properly and that no changes are necesary. Following the failure of the first EAW against Puigdemont last year, the Spanish government proposed that more crimes should be added to the list of offences which merit automatic extradition.

The Commissioner of Justice, however, stressed that Brussels "is not considering" changing the list to include rebellion or sedition. "We had some debate with our Spanish colleagues last year, but at this moment we are not continuing this dialogue", she stated.