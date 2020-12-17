Euthanasia finally legalised after years of citizen struggle

"The last days are beautiful because you can finally see that we are fulfilling our mission. I promised Luis that I would continue until victory". Asun Gomez this Thursday celebrates at the doors of Congress the approval of the euthanasia law, which means the decriminalisation of assisted dying after years of vindication. It is a historical episode and a revealing example of how society, in many aspects, is way more advanced than institutional policy. The legalisation of euthanasia is a demand that began with the famous case of Ramón Sampedro, who committed suicide in 1998 after unsuccessfully fighting to be helped to die, but the clamor has grown in recent years with a popular petition that reached one million signatures by 2019.

One of those responsible for this milestone is Asun, who on August 1, 2017 took over from her husband in the demand for euthanasia. Luis suffered an agonising end to his life, his widow recalls in conversation with the ARA. Sedated, he was falling asleep and waking up in the hospital, waiting for the moment to come. Her wish was that the day they watched the last film together and said goodbye, Luis would no longer have to suffer, but the impossibility of being able to apply a lethal dose prevented it. Other people with incurable diseases that cause unbearable pain have been able to choose how and when to die, as Joan Alquézar explained in a recent interview on Ràdio 4. His father-in-law, Jordi, said goodbye accompanied by his family in Switzerland, where assisted suicide is not persecuted.

Spain will be the sixth country with a law on euthanasia, following in the footsteps of the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada and New Zealand. "We are very satisfied. We will be quite a pioneer," says Txema Lorente, another activist that has made this possible. His wife, Maribel Tellaetxe, had Alzheimer's and in 2006 she wrote in a letter to her family that she wanted to stop living. She did not die until March 2019, after having gone through a stage she did not want to experience: not recognising her husband and children. "At last. What we feel is emotion, relief, but a little sadness because Maribel could not enjoy it," adds Lorente, who has also travelled from Portugalete (Vizcaya) to Madrid to share this day with the Right to a Dignified Death (DMD) association. Ángel Hernández also went to Congress; he is facing a request from the Public Prosecutor's Office of six months in prison for having publicly shown how he helped his wife die.

A law with a lot of guarantees

Hernandez is subject to Article 143 of the Penal Code, which will now be repealed. Article 4 of the Code punishes anyone who "causes or actively cooperates in necessary and direct acts leading to the death of another, at the express, serious and unequivocal request of the latter, in the event that the victim suffers a serious illness which would necessarily lead to his death, or which causes serious permanent suffering that is difficult to bear". The new rule will now allow the patient, before reaching a hypothetical moment of unconsciousness to ask for it, to leave in writing his or her intentions and to have a legal representative request it.

Both the DMD association and some parliamentary groups such as Unidas Podemos point out that the law has a lot of guarantees and that it contains control mechanisms that lengthen the procedure. The sick person who wants to be euthanised will have to ask for it up to four times and all the procedures can be extended a little more than a month. Each autonomous community will have to create a guarantee and evaluation commission and doctors will be able to refuse to apply it on the grounds of conscientious objection. Even so, the law provides that the autonomous communities must "guarantee access and quality of care".

The regulations stipulate that persons of full age "in full capacity to act and decide" who are subjected to "physical or mental suffering that they consider intolerable" as a result of a "serious and incurable illness with a limited life expectancy or serious, chronic and impending suffering, with no possibility of cure or improvement" may request euthanasia. Applicants must have Spanish nationality, legal residence in Spain or a certificate of registration that attests they have lived in Spain for more than one year.

The PP and Vox, against

With 87% social support, according to an April 2019 Metroscopy survey, the legalisation of euthanasia comes after years of social demands and political obstacles. An initiative along these lines has failed in Congress up to three times, and now it is triumphing at the proposal of the PSOE and with a large parliamentary majority. Only the PP and Vox are left out. "I always say that this is a right for oneself. No one can ask for euthanasia to be applied to another," remembers Asun Gómez. The former Minister of Health, María Luisa Carcedo, who defends the initiative on behalf of the PSOE, stressed a few days ago in the justice committee that hopefully no one will have to make use of this law, but that the right must exist.

The Socialists had opposed it years ago when it was promoted by the Izquierda Unida and Podemos, and so had Ciudadanos. This Thursday more than 200 Members of the 350 who occupy the Chamber will give it the green light. This is a figure that does not represent the full extent of social support, but it is sufficient for hundreds of people from 2021 onwards to die a dignified death in the tragic situation that this implies.