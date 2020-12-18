ERC to win Feb. 14 election with 35 MPs but JxCat closes in, says CEO poll

ERC remains the likely winner of the 14 February elections but loses strength to JxCat, which is closing the gap after the election of Laura Borràs as party president. This is the result of the survey published this Friday by the Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO), which gives 35 seats to ERC (down from 37 in the last poll) and between 30 and 32 to JxCAT (up from 28-30). In third place is the PSC with 25 deputies, two more than they were given in the previous survey and eight more than now, and Cs would fall from its current first position with 36 representatives to fourth place with 14-16 seats.

The survey, conducted by telephone to 1,500 people between November 25 and December 7, 2020, is prior to the agreement between the CUP and Guanyem, the party of former Badalona Mayor Dolors Sabater. However, the CUP came out stronger and could be placed as the fifth force in Parliament with 8-9 seats, double or more than the four they have now. The independence movement, which currently has 70 deputies, could increase its majority to 77 if the PDECat enters, which the survey grants between 0 and 1 seats, and would achieve the milestone of exceeding 50% of the vote (50.9%). The CUP would tie with En Comú Podem and the PP would get bewtween 7 and 9 deputies (they now have 8 and 4, respectively), while the extreme right-wing Vox would enter the Catalan chamber with 4-6 seats.