Felipe VI avoids talking about ex king's scandals during his Christmas speech

Another opportunity lost for Felipe VI to condemn without any fissures the scandals of his father, which this 2020 have led him to withdraw his allowance, renounce his inheritance, ask him to leave Spain and maneuver so that he does not return home for Christmas. Nor has he referred to other thorny issues, such as the noise within the army to bring down the government of Pedro Sánchez. The Spanish monarch had the opportunity to try to give an image of transparency in a royal house that is increasingly discredited after the regularization of 678,939 euros in the Treasury by the former head of state. However, the king has not once directly mentioned the name of his father, Juan Carlos I, in the traditional Christmas message.

"Principles [moral and ethical] are above any consideration, [...] even family ones". Felipe VI King of Spain

The ex king has been definitively dethroned from his speeches' words, and the only small veiled reference is to limit himself to stressing the need to preserve the "moral and ethical principles" that citizens claim from the royal house's conduct, and that Felipe VI committed himself to maintain when he assumed the Crown in 2014. "These principles oblige us all without exception and are above any consideration, of whatever nature, even personal or family ones", he said in the speech, disassociating himself from his father without quoting him.

No reference to corruption

In fact, Felipe VI - despite assuring that he maintains "the spirit of renewal that has inspired his reign from day one" - even retrocedes in relation to his Christmas speech six years ago, when he called for the "nipping in the bud" of corruption and a "profound regeneration" of public life after the Prosecutor's Office requested 19 years in prison for his brother-in-law, Iñaki Urdangarin, and the indictment of the Infanta Cristina was upheld. He did not state that the law is the same for everyone, but spoke only of moral principles, far from the famous "the law is the same for everyone" that Juan Carlos I uttered in his Christmas 2011 speech, at the beginning of the Nóos case scandal.

The other thorny issue that the King does not directly mention is that of the controversial letters from retired military personnel that have reached him in recent weeks. The king follows in the footsteps of Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and emphasizes the humanitarian role of the armed forces, which disinfected geriatric wards during the first wave of the pandemic. He praises their "efficiency", as well as their "vocation to serve and full harmony with society". He assures that "the state is solid" and "advanced" and that, although the coronavirus pandemic has "revealed aspects that need to be improved or reinforced", it has also shown "all the strengths" of the country.

"In uncertain times, the Constitution guarantees us a way to understand life" Felipe VI King of Spain

The pandemic permeates most of the monarch's speech, as Pedro Sánchez's team sought. Since the PSOE governs, the social imprint is more than evident in the King's speech, which, although written from the Zarzuela (the Crown's home), it must necessarily pass through the supervision of the Moncloa (where the government lies). Catalonia has been relegated from his words and there is no direct mention of the elections of 14-F. In fact, even his call to "respect" the Constitution - strategically placed on the table, like the photograph of him with his daughter Infanta Elionor, his successor - can be interpreted more as a way of trying to calm the mood of the Spanish extreme right than that of independence.

Felipe VI, just like two years ago, after Sánchez arrived at the Moncloa through a vote of no confidence, appeals to the "capacity to dialogue and reach agreements", at a time when the Moncloa is calling on the PP to allow the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary to be unblocked. He recalled that "the advances and progress achieved in democracy is the result of the reunion and pact between Spaniards after a long period of confrontation and division". That is why he calls for "respect for plurality and differences".

A triple crisis due to the pandemic

In the face of the pandemic, Felipe VI admits that the "situation is serious" and, despite sending a message of hope, draws an uncertain future. He focuses first and foremost on young people, warning that "Spain cannot afford a lost generation", and, in part, defends the task of the coalition government with the so-called social shield against the pandemic: "Fighting inequality is a question of dignity among those of us who form the same political community". However, he immediately emphasizes that it is essential to recover the economy and at all times mentions that businesses are having a hard time. A way, once again, of striking a balance between right and left.

"Fighting the inequalities that the pandemic has created or aggravated is a matter of dignity" Felipe VI King of Spain

In short, this was a speech designed to please the two great parties but which will hardly receive good criticism from Unidas Podemos, which for days had been calling for a strong condemnation of the "irregularities" of the ex king. Some irregularities that the lilac party believes must be regulated through a Crown law that will be taken to Congress in the next few months, according to the president of Unidas Podemos in Parliament, Jaume Asens. The PSOE has disassociated itself from it and, in the words of the general secretary of the party in Congress, "the Crown is perfectly regulated in the Constitution".