From catharsis to politics

An exorcism of emotions is needed. As difficult and essential as that. The emotionality that has marked Catalonia’s independence process has peaked in the past few days with the impotence and desolation brought by the imprisonment of nine public officials, five of them still elected representatives in the Catalan Parliament, and the exile of the President, Secretary General of ERC, and five other political representatives. The parliamentary session this Saturday had an emotional density that recommends lowering the pressure and cooling the sense of defeat and impotence, so as to transform it into an action with an ample majority in favor of democracy, progress, and the most open and dynamic Catalonia possible.

Long-term justice

A reading of the judicial brief by Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena substantiates the crime of rebellion in a text that says it is possible to act "violently" without "acting with violence", and compares the demonstration in front of the Ministry of the Economy with the coup d'état of 23 February, 1981. From this reading we can see the weakness of the accusation of a crime that carries a penalty of up to thirty years in prison, but the erosion of the rule of law in Spain and the fragility of the division of powers to which we are witness does not advise naivety, nor trust in vain. The legal insecurity and the political determination of the PP, Ciudadanos, and the PSOE to put an end to the independence bid at any cost will likely end up in an international court of law, but it will be a difficult, and especially long, road.

After the elections for Parliament in Catalonia, called by the PP government, with clear results that gave a majority of 47.5% of votes to the pro-independence forces, and following the failed investitures, with the political rights of Jordi Sànchez violated, and with a political generation in prison, those who need more evidence that the State's actions are aimed at humiliation and not at the search for solutions need look no further. On the other hand, Spain's political leaders and the press also don't need more evidence that there will be no collective repentance, because personal convictions are solid and are reinforced by every new example of the State’s brutality. The ideas of the democratic and peaceful pro-independence movement are well-established in Catalonia and they need to be normalized. Voters can change their political opinion freely if they decide to do so, but they will not accept a demand to beat their chests out of repentance. They will not accept that the only response is always humiliation and the abuse of power.

Spain in regression

The inability to accept freedom of thought, and the continued repressive response are paving the way for the culmination of a democratic regression in Spain. This new Spain, with the complicit silence of many intellectuals and citizens, has little to do with the spirit of the Transition [following Franco’s death], which was useful for the construction of a post-Franco pluri-national country.

Learn

On Saturday, pro-sovereignty politicians had a much-needed catharsis. Whether the independence bid has been useful, or a difficult collective frustration that only widens the gap with Spain and a part of Catalan society will depend on their cool heads, equanimity, and ability to react. The priority now is to recover the institution and social cohesion, and this can only be achieved through politics and with broad-based majorities in defense of democracy, the Catalan language, our social model, and freedom for the political prisoners.

Catalonia has experienced the risks associated with the PP's inability to engage in politics, and their need to outsource decisions to the deep state and to a judicial system that fuels an aversion to diversity. But Catalonia is also experiencing and suffering the consequences of disparaging a powerful adversary that has the tools of a State at its disposal.

Less dogmatism and with objectives

Today begins a new stage that requires us to take stock of a lost opportunity and to change strategy. What is needed is generosity, less dogmatism, clear objectives, overwhelming majorities, courage, and an avoidance of gregariousness. To put it another way: there must be little rhetoric and much pragmatism. To hang on to the idea of a worthy, open, and generous democratic country that will preserve our language and culture in the broad and real sense of a society. To be scrupulously democratic and leave unilateralism behind. Despite the emotional burden, Catalonia needs a government that will take back the institution, one as broad-based as possible, and useful rather than essentialist and sentimental. To move on from "Enough is enough", "We're in a hurry", and "We've come this far", to sitting down at a table and negotiating a minimum common denominator that will not leave the country mired in resentment and nostalgia, and which acknowledges the Spain of 2018. A regression of four decades is not acceptable. It is about democracy, freedom, and a proposal for a better country with multiple identities. Only in this way will the sovereignty movement obtain the necessary majority.

Hear me, Sepharad: men cannot be,

if they are not free.

Sepharad should know that we shall never be,

if we are not free.

The Bull-Hide (1960)

Salvador Espriu