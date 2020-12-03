Government allows shops to open on 8th December Bank Holiday

The measure will allow businesses to avoid local perimeter closures

The business department of the Generalitat has sent a document to the Catalan town halls this midday in which it informs them that it will allow them to replace the opening of the shops scheduled for Sunday 6 December (a Bank Holiday) with Tuesday 8 December (also a Bank Holiday). The document, to which ARA has had access, is signed by the general manager Montserrat Vilalta and gives the shops until this Thursday at 4 p.m. to communicate the change in opening day. If they wish to do so, they will have to submit a document signed by a local council official.

Although the document does not mention it, this change of date would allow shops to receive clients from the whole Catalonia, since on Tuesday, the 8th of December there is no local perimetral closing, thing that yes happens on Sunday, the 6th of December.

The letter was sent a few hours before the Generalitat made public that the change of phase planned for Monday will be stopped , which would have allowed, among other things, the opening of shopping centers.

