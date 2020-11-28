Government considers excluding children from Christmas gatherings' limitations

Sàmper assures modifying the municipal lockdown during December bank holiday is not on the cards

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Minister  of Home Affairs, Miquel Sàmper, has acknowledged that the Government is studying the possibility of excluding children from the limitations on gatherings in Catalonia -which is now at a maximum of 6 people and could rise to 10 people in a few weeks time, before Christmas- due to their low contagion capacities. "We have to talk at Procicat. It is a topic that we even talk about in the Whatsapp groups that we have for the covid-19 follow-up structure", admitted Sàmper this Saturday in an interview with RAC1 explained by the ACN.

8% of children with covid have transmitted it to their family

8% of children with covid have transmitted it to their family

"However, this is for doctors and health authorities to decide", said the minister, who made it clear that it would be a "different" Christmas in order to avoid a third wave. Sàmper also assured that he did not foresee any modification of the municipal lockdown during the December bank holiday.

After the first days of reopening bars, restaurants, and their outdoor spaces, Sàmper has assessed that "most restaurateurs and customers are doing well". "We had detected some images of outdoor seating with more than 10 people, but they are a minority fact", said the Minister. There have been some sanctions, but nothing excessive". According to Sàmper, the devices of the Mossos d'Esquadra and the local police to control the compliance with the measures have had "an empathic and pedagogical function, in order to explain how things have to be done".

As for the possibility of easing restrictions quicker, he warned that "it will depend purely on medical criteria". "We will only do this if we are below 0.9 of the Rt [the indicator that calculates how many people are infected from each positive case] and hospital admissions are decreasing. For this to happen, we have to do things right", the minister concluded.

Contingut relacionat

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. The stock exchange buys Oliu's move

    The stock exchange buys Oliu's move

  2. BBVA - Sabadell: claus d’una operació “dolenta per a Catalunya”

    Sabadell bank breaks off negotiations with BBVA

  3. download (9)

    The privileges that allow Madrid to lower taxes

El + vist

1

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

3

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

5

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

6

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

7

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

8

El 70% dels malalts recuperats a Wuhan pateixen símptomes després de l'alta

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

Mor Maradona, el futbolista que va jugar a ser Déu

Toni Padilla

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

282 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

63 Comentaris

4

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

5

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

6

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

57 Comentaris

7

Sánchez aprovarà els pressupostos amb ERC

51 Comentaris

8

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

49 Comentaris

9

Aguirre, sobre els presos polítics: "Uns senyors que diuen «Ho tornarem a fer»...

46 Comentaris

10

Aprovar els pressupostos

45 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Jugar, el secret de Maradona

Government considers excluding children from Christmas gatherings' limitations

Nou desenllaç cruel per al Sabadell (1-2)

A qui afavoreix?

“Hacer los ojos grandes”