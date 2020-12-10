Health Department detected important deficiencies in information, sectorisation and use of PPE at the Tremp residence

Catalan Government to open file on management to determine possible responsibilities

2 min. Temple Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Health Department detected important deficiencies in the management of the Fundació Fiella care home in Tremp since the beginning of the outbreak, despite the fact that the centre was not intervened until nine days later. This was explained by the manager of the Alt Pirineu and Aran and Ponent health regions, Divina Farreny, in the first appearance made by the Health Department since it took over the management of the care home on 28 November. Farreny made it clear that since the first positive report was made on 19 November, Health personnel had already entered the residence hall to see how work was being done and to offer the necessary support.

At that first moment, Farreny has already indicated that "important deficiencies" were detected in terms of information management, sectorisation, creation of circuits and use of personal protection equipment (PPE). A number of guidelines were then given, but, in successive visits, it was seen that they were not being applied correctly. It was for this reason, and because the management of the entire centre had to isolate itself after testing positive, that on Saturday 28 November a decision was reached to intervene the residence completely.

Farreny also reported that the Department of Social Affairs, Work and Families had opened a file to determine whether earlier management of the centre was acceptable. She has also made it clear that they will provide the Public Prosecutor's Office with any information requested, to clarify any possible responsibility. Since yesterday, no new deaths have been reported as a result of the outbreak, which has already taken the lives of 42 people.

Contingut relacionat

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. El ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, just abans de començar la compareixença monogràfica a la comissió de Sanitat del Congrés sobre el pla de vacunació del coronavirus.

    Health minister confident first vaccines will arrive in Spain "in less than a month"

  2. Vacunació a Moscou

    56 days of alcohol abstinence in order to be vaccinated in Russia

  3. Angela Merkel durant el seu discurs al Bundestag per demanar als alemanys que no es reuneixin per Nadal.

    Merkel asks Germans to stay home over Christmas: "The price of 590 dead a day is unacceptable"

El + vist

1

Mainat: "M'ho he anat prenent tot amb cert sentit de l'humor, però ja no en soc...

2

El Regne Unit desaconsella la vacuna de Pfizer a les persones amb historial...

3

Almenys tres morts en l'incendi d'una nau industrial on vivien més d'un centenar...

4

La cancellera Merkel i el dinar de Nadal

Antoni Bassas

5

El govern talla en sec el debat dels 4 dies laborables

6

Una Merkel emocionada demana quedar-se a casa per Nadal: "El preu de 590 morts al...

7

'A la contra', per Ferreres 10/12/2020

Ferreres

8

Científics catalans de 22 anys conquereixen Boston amb un sensor per regular la...

9

El classisme de 'MasterChef celebrity'

Mònica Planas Callol

10

L’euga de la Victòria

Empar Moliner

El + comentat

1

El rei emèrit paga 678.394 euros a Hisenda per evitar una investigació penal...

64 Comentaris

2

Almenys tres morts en l'incendi d'una nau industrial on vivien més d'un centenar...

24 Comentaris

3

L'independentisme acorda impulsar una llei d'amnistia al Congrés després del 14-F

20 Comentaris

4

10/12: Orgull de llengua

18 Comentaris

5

Multiprotesta escolar per exigir més contundència a Colau contra el trànsit

17 Comentaris

6

Contra el privilegi monolingüe, convivència multilingüe

16 Comentaris

7

Una Merkel emocionada demana quedar-se a casa per Nadal: "El preu de 590 morts al...

13 Comentaris

8

Científics catalans de 22 anys conquereixen Boston amb un sensor per regular la...

12 Comentaris

9

Joan Carles I i la imatge de la monarquia

11 Comentaris

10

Núria Marín, investigada per la Policia Nacional pel presumpte cas de corrupció...

11 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Mor el dibuixant Richard Corben als 80 anys

Groc i gris: Pantone tria colors de "fortalesa i esperança" per al 2021

Eduard Iniesta: "Necessitava un canvi per eixamplar el públic"

Health Department detected important deficiencies in information, sectorisation and use of PPE at the Tremp residence

Forçada a alimentar-se per sonda: el malson de la periodista que va informar sobre Wuhan