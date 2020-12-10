Health Department detected important deficiencies in information, sectorisation and use of PPE at the Tremp residence

The Health Department detected important deficiencies in the management of the Fundació Fiella care home in Tremp since the beginning of the outbreak, despite the fact that the centre was not intervened until nine days later. This was explained by the manager of the Alt Pirineu and Aran and Ponent health regions, Divina Farreny, in the first appearance made by the Health Department since it took over the management of the care home on 28 November. Farreny made it clear that since the first positive report was made on 19 November, Health personnel had already entered the residence hall to see how work was being done and to offer the necessary support.

At that first moment, Farreny has already indicated that "important deficiencies" were detected in terms of information management, sectorisation, creation of circuits and use of personal protection equipment (PPE). A number of guidelines were then given, but, in successive visits, it was seen that they were not being applied correctly. It was for this reason, and because the management of the entire centre had to isolate itself after testing positive, that on Saturday 28 November a decision was reached to intervene the residence completely.

Farreny also reported that the Department of Social Affairs, Work and Families had opened a file to determine whether earlier management of the centre was acceptable. She has also made it clear that they will provide the Public Prosecutor's Office with any information requested, to clarify any possible responsibility. Since yesterday, no new deaths have been reported as a result of the outbreak, which has already taken the lives of 42 people.