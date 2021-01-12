Healthcare at the limit

Covid has reduced transplants and increased mental disorders among health care workers

3 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

It is not just the lack of ICU beds to care for seriously ill patients unrelated to covid-19. It is not only a question of postponing interventions or check-ups in patients with various pathologies beyond the pandemic. It is not only about mortality or the long-term effects of coronavirus. All this is serious enough in itself. But the virus is affecting the health system and the health of citizens in a very transversal way. Every day that the data get worse, this general fracture is deepening. And, from what we are seeing, the infection curve continues to climb  data provided this Tuesday represent a record number of infections (6,981), the highest figure recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. If we look at the greater picture, we see how, in fact, the conviction that the critical situation will last until April is taking hold of Europe. Everyone is also beginning to assume that the most massive vaccination cannot take place until then. In particular, Germany fears the possible arrival of the much more contagious British variant of the virus. If they fear it in Berlin, perhaps we should also seriously consider it in Barcelona. In any case, difficult months lie ahead, which will find us collectively very worn out.

If we look at the health system, it is once again showing clear symptoms of how extreme the situation is. It can be argued from many angles, with many data and situations. Today we are referring to two palpable realities for which there is worrying evidence. The first example: almost half of health care workers (specifically 45.7%) who work in the State are at risk of suffering some kind of mental disorder. We are talking about front-line professionals on whom we depend to find our way out of this crisis.  Depression, anxiety, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder are the most common conditions they suffer. The most affected groups are the nurses and nursing assistants. That is, the first shock force. They have had many months of stress and overexertion, to which we must add current bleak prospects and uncertainty as to when it will all end. Right now, April is a long way off. Physical and emotional overflow is beginning to take its toll. The  second example is the drastic reduction this past 2020 in the number of transplants performed in Catalonia. They have fallen by 23%, meaning they have dropped to 2015 levels. Organ donations have also fallen very significantly: 29%. It is obvious to say that with fewer organs and fewer transplants, fewer lives will have been saved.

These cases, among others, should make us even more aware of the seriousness of the situation and lead us to act accordingly. This applies both to citizens as a whole in our daily lives and to the political and technical leaders of the administrations, both when it comes to strengthening the health system and when it comes to taking and enforcing measures to restrict social life. The context is undoubtedly very difficult, but that is precisely why we need maximum rigour and responsibility.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Jake Angeli, conegut com a Q-Shaman, va participar a l’assalt al Capitoli.

    Tattoos with (misunderstood) history

  2. Antoni Bassas's analysis: "Should the elections be suspended?"

  3. Alumnes de l’Escola Garbí a Esplugues de Llobregat fent classe amb les restriccions de distància durant la pandèmia.

    Schools reopen with more vulnerable teachers in classrooms

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

2

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

3

Jennifer Aniston, criticada durament per un adorn nadalenc que ironitza amb la...

4

Confinament municipal i comerç tancat el cap de setmana: què es podrà fer i què...

5

L’‘APM?’ s’estavella

Mònica Planas Callol

6

“Hauria pogut vendre 1.000 tortells de Reis gràcies al premi, però no els hauria...

7

L’any que s’aixecaran més barreres de peatge a Catalunya

8

La nevada ja acumula més de 30 centímetres al sud i seguirà demà

9

Viure el Cap d'Any en soledat: "Fa anys que no menjo el raïm"

10

Una vintena d'epidemiòlegs i estadístics demanen posposar la tornada a l'escola...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

La decadència enyorada

95 Comentaris

3

El PSC s’encomana a Salvador Illa per intentar guanyar el 14-F

93 Comentaris

4

La falta de neveres i la inacció els festius frena el ritme de vacunació

92 Comentaris

5

Pauline Harmange: "Els homes en general no són admirables i no intentaré més...

91 Comentaris

6

El trumpisme assalta el Capitoli

90 Comentaris

7

Inés Arrimadas fitxa com a número dos per Barcelona Anna Grau, líder de SCC a Madrid

85 Comentaris

8

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

83 Comentaris

9

Lorena Roldán deixa Cs i se suma al projecte del PP a Catalunya

80 Comentaris

10

Catastrofisme lingüístic

76 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Trump niega cualquier responsabilidad en el asalto del Capitolio

"Trauré les teules una a una per salvar algunes ampolles i barriques del celler"

Healthcare at the limit

El Brasil, Bolívia o Zimbàbue: precedents per ajornar el 14-F

La salud, al límite