Health Department will have to rely on stored vaccines to guarantee second doses in care homes

1.2% of vaccinated residents were infected in the first twelve days after receiving the vaccine

3 min. Santa Coloma de Gramenet Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Catalan Public Health officials are allocating the 30,000 vaccines received on Monday from Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, half the expected amount, to administering second doses to care home users. "This week, the 20,000 doses that were kept as a strategic reserve for the first three weeks will not be used", according to Public Health Secretary Josep Maria Argimon.  However, after the pharmaceutical company's delay, Catalonia is completely dependent on the arrival of the full delivery, that is, the 60,000 weekly doses committed, and will also have to use the reserve of 20,000 to guarantee its vaccination plan. "Next week we will have to administer 80,000 second doses and therefore we have the commitment that the 60,000 from Pfizer will arrive," he admitted. So far, however, Argimon has stressed that the goal of 160,000 doses in three weeks has been achieved: "We have administered all the doses we have received," he said.

The vaccination campaign against covid-19 is progressing throughout Catalonia and there are now 161,481 people who have received the first dose, mainly elderly people and health professionals. In addition, 872 people have received the second injection and, therefore, should acquire full protection against the disease in the coming weeks. The Deputy Director General of Health Promotion, Carmen Cabezas, has admitted that there have been some new infections among people who have been vaccinated

Specifically, 1.2% of the elderly who were vaccinated have been infected within the first 12 days after receiving the vaccine. After this period, only 0.02% have been infected. "The majority of cases have been transmitted in the first 12 days after receiving the first vaccination, and this coincides with preliminary data on the effectiveness of the vaccine, which indicate that a certain protective effect is observed from the 12th day," said Cabezas.

As every Wednesday, Argimon and Cabezas have appeared to update and monitor the status of vaccination in the country. The  secretary explained that Catalonia has vaccinated 75% of people living in residences and now will intensify vaccination among healthy users and workers in care homes that have an active outbreaks.

An overwhelming majority of health professionals want to be vaccinated, he stressed, and refusal is minimal. He regretted, however, that on a Friday there were reports of fewer doses arriving than expected on Monday. "Everything is going very fast, from one day to the next. We will receive 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, and during the month of February, over 80,000". He is confident that in March vaccination of the over-70s will start, as announced by the Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

Argimon said that vaccination could be carried out 24 hours a day but that it would have to be in "very specific centres" and that the mobile vaccination points, which are being considered, would be a complementary strategy. These would happen in large, open spaces.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. El vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, aquest dimecres.

    Government warns it will fight "to the end" to prevent February elections

  2. La Comissària de Salut, Stella Kyriakides i el comissari d'Estil de Vida Europeu, Margaritis Schinas.

    Brussels pushes for European vaccination certificate and 70% of population to be immunised in summer

  3. El Govern tanca bars i restaurants.

    A puzzle of restrictions: State of alarm falls short

El + vist

1

Grifols assaja un nou medicament que proporcionaria immunitat immediata contra el...

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

3

El doblatge d''Altsasu' indigna els professionals del sector

4

Què cuino aquesta setmana? 10 receptes per llepar-se'n els dits

5

El dilema del doblatge a ‘Altsasu’

Mònica Planas Callol

6

Un ex mosso d'esquadra que ara és advocat, al darrere del recurs contra...

7

Les impugnacions deixen la suspensió del 14-F en mans del TSJC

8

El Govern prorroga fins al 7 de febrer les restriccions actuals

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Iglesias i la comparació de Puigdemont'

Antoni Bassas

10

Circular amb un cotxe elèctric a Barcelona pot ser més car que fer-ho amb un de...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

El dilema del doblatge a ‘Altsasu’

77 Comentaris

3

Les impugnacions deixen la suspensió del 14-F en mans del TSJC

64 Comentaris

4

El TSJC suspèn cautelarment el decret del Govern i manté el 14-F

51 Comentaris

5

Un ex mosso d'esquadra que ara és advocat, al darrere del recurs contra...

48 Comentaris

6

El doblatge d''Altsasu' indigna els professionals del sector

47 Comentaris

7

Les presses del PSC

44 Comentaris

8

El valor de les paraules d'Iglesias sobre l'exili

41 Comentaris

9

Grifols assaja un nou medicament que proporcionaria immunitat immediata contra el...

35 Comentaris

10

El penúltim pentinat de Girauta

25 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Sánchez obre els fons europeus al sector públic

Government warns it will fight "to the end" to prevent February elections

Pablo Iglesias té raó

21/1: Qui mana

Olga Mesa explora l'amor i el passat en un cicle del Mercat de les Flors