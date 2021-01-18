Hospitals near second wave peak with 2,809 admissions for covid-19

Health Department reports 129 new deaths and decreases in Effective Potential Growth (654, 40 points less than yesterday) and the speed of contagion (1.31, 8 hundredths less)

3 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Eng

The covid-19 pandemic continues to advance in Catalonia, as indicated by the data updated daily by the Department of Health. This Monday, according to the Health Department's data, pressure on healthcare in Catalonia continues growing due to the third wave. Thus, the number of patients affected by covid-19 who need a critical bed in Catalan hospitals continues to increase: there are currently 550 people (2 more than yesterday), a figure that had not been reached since 18 November.

In addition, as happened yesterday, the number of hospitalisations has risen again: there are 2,809 patients with coronavirus, 129 more than yesterday. This data on patients in Catalan hospitals is close to the highest recorded during the second wave: the worst day in terms of admissions was 8 November, with 2,811 beds occupied by covid patients.

The head of Epidemiology at the Hospital Clínic, Antoni Trilla, said that if the current trend is not reversed, the ICUs will be saturated. "That will happen for sure, I don't know if it will be this week or in 10 days," he told Radio 4 and TVE 2. Even so, he said he would wait a few days before deciding whether to tighten the measures, and especially before declaring total lockdown. "You have to see whether it is going to accelerate or brake, and then decide whether you want to brake harder or brake completely," he said.

With regard to infections, on Monday the Health Department reported 2,465 new cases confirmed by PCR or antigen test, although only 709 were in the last 24 hours (a figure that will surely rise in the coming days once all the positives have been reported). In total, since March, 423,193 people have been infected in Catalonia. In addition, there are 179 new deaths from the virus, a figure that brings the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 18,141.

Lower EPG and Rt

Unlike what happened last week, Effective Potential Growth (EPG) and the speed of contagion (Rt) are decreasing. Whilst yesterday EPG rose 17 points, today it dropped by 40 (although it is still at very high levels: 754 points). The speed of contagion is also decreasing: now it is at 1.31, 8 hundredths less than yesterday. This means that, on average, every 100 people infected by covid-19 infect a further 131.

As for the vaccination campaign, yesterday 4,428 people were vaccinated in Catalonia. In total, 144,801 people have been vaccinated.

Trilla, asked about the elections, considered the postponement of the elections to be a "correct" decision from a health point of view, but considered that in the 21st century it should be possible to guarantee the vote in ways other than in person.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Un home vota amb mascareta en un dels col·legis electorals de Burela

    Lliga Democràtica contests postponement of elections in court

  2. Sergi Mingote

    Sergi Mingote dies after K2 accident

  3. L'Esteve Font, un usuari de 93 anys de la residencia Gent Gran de Creu de Palau de Girona, en el moment de rebre la vacuna contra el covid-19. Imatge del 27 de desembre del 2020

    Spanish Health Minister forecasts "70% of the population will be vaccinated by summer"

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

2

Anar a viure al poble amb menys habitants de Catalunya

3

Famílies de la Vall de Boí deixen de portar els fills a classe com a protesta per...

4

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

5

Jennifer Aniston, criticada durament per un adorn nadalenc que ironitza amb la...

6

Confinament municipal i comerç tancat el cap de setmana: què es pot fer i què no...

7

Un Quatre Llaunes deixa en evidència un SUV modern en ple temporal de neu

8

L’‘APM?’ s’estavella

Mònica Planas Callol

9

“Hauria pogut vendre 1.000 tortells de Reis gràcies al premi, però no els hauria...

10

L’any que s’aixecaran més barreres de peatge a Catalunya

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

La decadència enyorada

95 Comentaris

3

El PSC s’encomana a Salvador Illa per intentar guanyar el 14-F

93 Comentaris

4

Pauline Harmange: "Els homes en general no són admirables i no intentaré més...

92 Comentaris

5

La falta de neveres i la inacció els festius frena el ritme de vacunació

92 Comentaris

6

El trumpisme assalta el Capitoli

90 Comentaris

7

Joan Tardà: “Repetir la fórmula de govern només JxCat-ERC seria un fracàs”

86 Comentaris

8

Inés Arrimadas fitxa com a número dos per Barcelona Anna Grau, líder de SCC a Madrid

85 Comentaris

9

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

83 Comentaris

10

Lorena Roldán deixa Cs i se suma al projecte del PP a Catalunya

80 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Catalunya rebrà 30.000 vacunes de Pfizer, la meitat de les dosis setmanals previstes

EN DIRECTE | Els hospitals freguen el pic de la segona onada amb 2.809 ingressats per covid-19

Hospitals near second wave peak with 2,809 admissions for covid-19

L'auge del cranc blau, un tresor gastronòmic del Delta

Los hospitales rozan el pico de la segunda oleada con 2.809 ingresados por covid-19