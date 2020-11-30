Housing movements occupy the headquarters of a private equity firm in Barcelona

Activists locked themselves in for five hours until being contacted by an official negotiator

3 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

A group of 40 people occupied the headquarters of Haya Real State in Barcelona at midday today, a real estate agency which works for private equity firm Cerberus. The events took place in Avinguda Josep Tarradellas, number 36, 12am till 5pm. After gaining access to the offices -now empty and only guarded by a security guard- the demonstrators climbed to the roof of the building and unfurled a large banner on which the slogan "War on Cerberus" could be read. Meanwhile, more than 400 people followed the action from the street.

The protest, organised during weeks, was agreed upon during the Catalan Congress for Housing - which brought together all social movements - and is led by different unions and platforms in the struggle for decent housing. The aim, they explain, is to stay in the offices until the company sends "an official negotiator". The social movements thus intend to force a negotiation to reach a "collective agreement" that will benefit "the thousands of tenants affected by the abuses of this private equity firm". Cerberus, according to the housing unions, has more than 160,000 flats in Spain, and most unions and platforms claim to have people affected by cases of real estate abuses by this company among their members.

This time, however, the protest was short lived. By the afternoon, the organisers explained they had managed to contact two people from the firm: Patrícia López Llavata, head of Haya Real State's social policies, and Javier Puchol Garí, vicepresident of Cerberus European Servicing Iberia in Spain . According to the unions, the representatives from the private equity firm have not wanted to establish any kind of negotiation. "They have not accepted our demands, although they weren0t that difficult" explained union members. At the end of the protest, they warned that this was only the first of the actions that they had prepared.

Opacity and breaches

In the morning, the speaker for one of the housing associations explained the difficulty that renters' unions have to negotiate with private equity firms and demand that they comply with the Catalan law that obliges large landlords to offer a "social rent" for vulnerable families before seeking an eviction. "Vulture funds are opaque. Before we could negotiate with a bank, but now we have to do it with people whose faces we don't even know and yet they play with people's lives." The Housing Associations added that they hoped to unmask these firms. That is why the activists claim they will not stop until the private equity firm becomes visible.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Imatge d’arxiu de les restes d’una pastera cremada enmig del Mediterrani central el gener del 2018.

    The Mediterranean Sea, a lacuna of information

  2. raimon fotografiat a l'eixample el dia de l'entrevista

    Raimon: "Annalisa and I will leave everything at the Centre Raimon in Xàtiva"

  3. The black hole

    The black hole

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

3

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Kilian Jornet: "Em vaig marejar molt i vaig necessitar atenció mèdica"

Àlex Gozalbo

5

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

6

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

7

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

8

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

El 70% dels malalts recuperats a Wuhan pateixen símptomes després de l'alta

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

283 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

66 Comentaris

4

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

63 Comentaris

5

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

6

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

60 Comentaris

7

Una setantena d'excomandaments de l'exèrcit es queixen al rei, per carta, del...

60 Comentaris

8

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

9

Sánchez aprovarà els pressupostos amb ERC

51 Comentaris

10

Els afiliats de JxCat fan Borràs presidenciable per àmplia majoria

51 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

L'Iran assegura que el científic va ser assassinat per una metralleta remota

España, a la cola de inversión en I+D

Kawasaki ressuscita la marca Meguro

"Grècia i Polònia superen Espanya en inversió en R+D", portada de l'ARA

Housing movements occupy the headquarters of a private equity firm in Barcelona