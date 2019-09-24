Spain: the machine that churns out separatists

On Monday Spain’s Guardia Civil painted a sorry picture in Catalonia

2 min. Traduccions: Cat Eng

By characterising the protest staged in Barcelona on 20 September 2017 as an uprising, Spanish politics paved the way for the charges of rebellion and sedition brought against the Catalan independence leaders, even though the violent rioting that might have provided a theoretical justification for them was nowhere to be found.

Now, with the verdict on the case just around the corner, the is aim is to keep fuelling a narrative that will legitimise —before the eyes of Spain’s public opinion and the international community— the conviction of the leaders of a movement that challenged the State by peaceful means alone.

On Monday Spain’s Guardia Civil painted a sorry picture in Catalonia, staging a high-profile operation where 500 officers arrested nine people in an attempt to prove that they are members of a “Catalan secessionist terror group” with a violent intent. You can’t help but wonder how they could fail to thwart the plans of the jihadist terror cell that struck in Catalonia on 17 August 2017 or seize any of the ballot boxes that travelled across the nation ahead of the independence vote on 1 October that same year.

While nine people were being arrested (two of them have been released since), the president of Spain’s Supreme Court, Carlos Lesmes, said he hoped that the response to the upcoming verdict “won’t be excessive” and the Spanish Interior Minister wouldn’t rule out sending more Spanish police to Catalonia.

By land, sea and air —and aided by Madrid’s sympathetic media—, they are promoting the notion that Catalonia’s pro-independence movement has a violent streak so they can justify any future abuse of authority. Spain: the machine that churns out separatists.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

El + vist

1

Aquest és el rànquing dels 15 supermercats més barats i els 15 més cars de Catalunya

2

Almenys dos membres dels CDR reconeixen haver comprat i manipulat substàncies...

3

"Pumpido se serveix del Tribunal Constitucional per torpedejar la sentència del...

4

Decreten l'internament en un centre del pare que ha llançat el seu nadó al riu Besòs

5

Casado no descarta que Rivera pogués liderar la llista d'Espanya Suma per guanyar...

6

'Planta baixa', obligat a aturar l'emissió d'avui per problemes tècnics

7

Els Mossos analitzen paquets sospitosos apareguts davant les seus d'Òmnium,...

8

L’anàlisi d’Antoni Bassas: ’Exhumen Franco però ens envien policies’

Antoni Bassas

9

El debat de política general, en directe

10

TV3, sembla que teniu problemes...

Mònica Planas

El + comentat

1

Roldán (Cs) vincula els CDR amb ETA: "Ja hem vist vessada massa sang i...

55 Comentaris

2

Primera promesa de Rivera en precampanya: posar els Mossos a les ordres del...

27 Comentaris

3

Una associació de guàrdies civils demana personar-se com a acusació popular en la...

26 Comentaris

4

Iceta adverteix Torra que si aposta per la "il·legalitat" Catalunya tornarà a una...

20 Comentaris

5

El PSC despenja el llaç groc del districte de les Corts

11 Comentaris

6

L'ANC defensa que la seva campanya 'Consum estratègic' afavoreix la competència

5 Comentaris

7

El Comitè d'Afers Legals de l'Eurocambra conclou que Borrell no té conflicte...

15 Comentaris

8

La líder de Vox a Elx acusa el seu exmarit per agressió però critica que s'activi...

9 Comentaris

9

La CUP reclama al Govern una nova "proclamació republicana" i assumir-ne les...

11 Comentaris

10

Sánchez insta Torra a "condemnar qualsevol tipus de violència de qualsevol grup...

13 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

"Marlaska va esbroncar a la Guàrdia Civil després de detenir els CDR", a la portada d''El Mundo'

Thomas Cook ja deixa factures milionàries

Cartes a la Directora 26/09/2019

Torra troba sintonia en els comuns per als reptes de la tardor

El president tanca files amb els detinguts davant els atacs de Cs