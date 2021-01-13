Gabilondo's indigestion

2 min. Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Iñaki Gabilondo is an honest journalist, if honesty means trying to understand what you want to explain to your readers or listeners. For decades he has listened and tried to interpret with lucidity what was happening in a wild Spain. He has had enough. At 78 he is not tired - young minds do not give up - but he says he is "stuffed" and will stop trying to interpret what is happening in Spanish politics. I sense that his indigestion has occurred due to being reasonable, seeing political tacticism, pettiness, and becoming a kind of preacher in a desert of waves who fights in a loop against the irresponsible who squander collective future. Spain always rewards radicalism, shouting and rudeness. From now on there will be one less interlocutor for those who bet on complexity and difference. Gabilondo's tiredness is a symptom of the inability of Spanish politics to change, where it is more important to mourn the defeat than to dialogue and accept the arguments of difference. Gabilondo is leaving, and the Catalan case, whether sovereign or not, is even further from being explained and accepted. When sensible people withdraw, it means that the error loop is beginning again. The same desert of Gaziel's meditations: that of a country that each generation seems to certify bitterly that it has no remedy.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. download (63)

    Healthcare at the limit

  2. Antoni Bassas's analysis: "Should the elections be suspended?"

  3. Un home jubilat passejant per Barcelona en una imatge d’arxiu.

    Catalonia registers highest number of confirmed daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic: 6,981

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

2

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

3

Jennifer Aniston, criticada durament per un adorn nadalenc que ironitza amb la...

4

Confinament municipal i comerç tancat el cap de setmana: què es podrà fer i què...

5

L’‘APM?’ s’estavella

Mònica Planas Callol

6

“Hauria pogut vendre 1.000 tortells de Reis gràcies al premi, però no els hauria...

7

L’any que s’aixecaran més barreres de peatge a Catalunya

8

La nevada ja acumula més de 30 centímetres al sud i seguirà demà

9

Viure el Cap d'Any en soledat: "Fa anys que no menjo el raïm"

10

Una vintena d'epidemiòlegs i estadístics demanen posposar la tornada a l'escola...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

La decadència enyorada

95 Comentaris

3

El PSC s’encomana a Salvador Illa per intentar guanyar el 14-F

93 Comentaris

4

La falta de neveres i la inacció els festius frena el ritme de vacunació

92 Comentaris

5

Pauline Harmange: "Els homes en general no són admirables i no intentaré més...

91 Comentaris

6

El trumpisme assalta el Capitoli

90 Comentaris

7

Inés Arrimadas fitxa com a número dos per Barcelona Anna Grau, líder de SCC a Madrid

85 Comentaris

8

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

83 Comentaris

9

Lorena Roldán deixa Cs i se suma al projecte del PP a Catalunya

80 Comentaris

10

Catastrofisme lingüístic

76 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Tusquets mandará hasta que se pueda votar

El futuro de las elecciones del Barça divide a los aspirantes

Covid-19 indicators worsen, hospitalizations and visits to primary healthcare centres accelerate

L’accident que va sacsejar un petit poble pesquer a Indonèsia

El Consell Comarcal i l'Ajuntament de Sort s'uneixen per reactivar l'economia del Pallars Sobirà