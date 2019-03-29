Independence trial: Spanish police officers report that they were "threatened"with insults, horn blasts and posters

The rallies in front of the Spanish police barracks in Catalonia from September 20 to October 3, as well as at hotels where Spanish law enforcement officers were lodged, were the focus of the 24th day of the trial at the Supreme Court on Thursday. The plaintiffs wanted to show that there was continuous "harassment" of the Spanish forces in the days leading up to the independence referendum, which led to the occupation of polling places. Although none of the police officers was able to link the events with the defendants, the public prosecutor believes that the lack of assistance from the Catalan authorities is evidence of this "harassment" strategy, despite the fact that there were no noteworthy incidents. The testimony of the Spanish police told of demonstrations in which "insults" were shouted, hand gestures were made, horns were blasted, posters were put up, some graffiti was painted, and a "performance" —a pretend vote— was carried out against the members of the Spanish law enforcement officers.

One officer described the events that took place at a gathering on the afternoon of October 3 by hundreds of people who cried out against the police presence: “B******s!” and "Out with the forces of occupation!”. Another officer who was deployed in Girona spoke about an incidents of horn blasts by a group of various firefighters when they passed in front of the building on October 2, some with sirens sounding, while offering similar insults: “B******s!”, “Cowards!", or “Fascists!". Also showing them their middle finger, giving them hostile looks, or hand gestures with the thumb pointing down. Other people reacted in the same way from inside their cars.

The first officer explained that, outside the hotel where he was staying, there were posters announcing a meeting that was held almost every day in a town square. "On the posters there was a picture of a face with a diagonal line that meant "They won't let us express ourselves", he recalled, referring to the symbol of Òmnium Cultural in favor of freedom of expression. The witness assured that there was no "threat" that could endanger his physical integrity, although he felt "intimidated" because "I could not leave the hotel." The police explained that due to these facts the hotel owner did not renew the agreement for the officers' stay.

A "verbal assault filled with hatred"

Another police officer related a case of verbal assaults on the night of October 1 from people in front of the same hotel, which prompted the intervention by a pair of Catalan police officers, who identified one of those gathered there, who "was over-excited". The Spanish police officer identified by the code TIP C34336U complained that people banged on pots and insulted the officers being housed there, and also saw "hate" among the protesters. This witness explained that he recorded this demonstration with his mobile and that he filed a complaint.

Another episode that was recounted on Thursday at the Supreme Court was the gathering that took place on September 20th in front of the Spanish police barracks in Manresa, which caused the head of security for the team, officer G97659Y, to order the doors to be closed. The witness described how the protesters placed a Catalan "estelada" flag on the pole where the Spanish flag hangs, and even the civil guards themselves joked about it. “It’s quite a memento" he remembered joking. He also explained that demonstrators put on "a kind of performance," which resulted in a simulation of the referendum vote with cardboard ballot boxes. The witness recalled that the demonstrators painted some graffiti on the door of the building, put stickers on the wall, and "took selfies", as well as shouted chants like “Hop, hop, hop! You’re Spanish if you won’t hop!” and "Our independence begins here." The officer acknowledged that he did not see objects being thrown.

No connection with the Catalan government

To questions from the defense, all the Guardia Civil officers admitted that none of the events described could be tied to the defendants. Three officers explained that a young man insulted them as they strolled around Lleida on October 2nd with shouts of "Murderers" and “B******s!”, as well as "We will kill you." He asked other people to follow him but nobody else paid any attention to him. The officers filed a complaint, for which they declared by videoconference to a court in Lleida, which resulted in a prison sentence of eight months on the young person last February. They did not remember at any point that in the message that was posted to Facebook criticizing their actions on October 1st, there was also a call for calm.

The prosecutor was not able to incriminate a Catalan police officer who presumably, —according to the prosecution— had sent a 'whatsapp' in which she shared all the hotels in Lleida where Spanish officers were staying after October 1st. The officer said she did not remember if she had sent the message and that the Catalan police have never called on her to make a statement on this matter. The president of the court, Manuel Marchena, did not allow the questioning about the matter to continue. Unlike the other officers, the Supreme Court identified this policewoman by her name and Spanish ID, instead of her police identification number, as happened with the rest of the police witnesses.