International observers report that some of the police officers giving evidence have "a dark past", involving torture and physical abuse

ITW slams Justice Marchena for allowing lengthy testimonies by Spanish police officers while cutting off the defence lawyers

2 min. Barcelona

This Tuesday International Trial Watch reported that some of the senior Spanish police officers called to testify in the trial against the Catalan political leaders in Madrid’s Supreme Court have "a dark past in the police force, involving instances of torture, physical abuse, deaths of detainees while in custody or the justification of such acts".

According to the international observers, the evidence given by such witnesses sets the tone for the version of events provided by Spanish police officers, which is "practically identical" in spite of strict rules that guard against co-witness contamination. It involves "a series of statements which may have been contaminated at source by officers involved in dubious goings on", the ITW concludes.

With regard to the actions of the presiding judge, Justice Marchena, the ITW notes his tendency to allow lengthy testimony from prosecution witnesses, while "limiting cross-examinations by the defence teams when they attempt to question them on contradictions in their testimonies". The international observers also continue to see the fact that the defence do not have access to the full trial calendar and the order of the witnesses, as "worrying", since in their opinion it "hampers the preparation of cross-examinations and weakens the exercise of the right of defence".

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

El + vist

1

Tindran els independentistes més pes al Senat si el vot es reparteix entre els...

2

Surt el sol i esclata Sant Jordi

3

El Judici al Procés i la campanya del 28-A, en directe

4

L’anàlisi d’Antoni Bassas: ‘La pregunta que Pedro Sánchez no va contestar’

Antoni Bassas

5

Roses de paper fetes a mà a la solapa dels processats al Suprem

6

Rafel Nadal, Albert Espinosa, Oriol Junqueras i Gonzalo Boye, els autors més...

7

"A nosaltres no ens paren la vida"

Antoni Bassas

8

El Nou IRA admet haver mort per error la periodista Lyra McKee i demana disculpes

9

La recepta: “Perfil baix i modèstia infinita”

Toni Vall

10

Brunei envia una carta a la UE per justificar la lapidació d'homosexuals

El + comentat

1

El Judici al Procés i la campanya del 28-A, en directe

536 Comentaris

2

Tindran els independentistes més pes al Senat si el vot es reparteix entre els...

19 Comentaris

3

L’anàlisi d’Antoni Bassas: ‘La pregunta que Pedro Sánchez no va contestar’

6 Comentaris

4

Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo: "El guerracivilisme ha sigut fonamental per a la...

20 Comentaris

5

Torra demana la implicació d'Europa per acabar amb la "repressió" de l'Estat

8 Comentaris

6

Álvarez de Toledo exalta l'operació policial de l'1-O a Sant Julià de Ramis: "Va...

16 Comentaris

7

Batet creu que apel·lar a Europa suposa "negar" el diàleg i PP i Cs acusen Torra...

6 Comentaris

8

D'on no n'hi ha no en raja

5 Comentaris

9

Brunei envia una carta a la UE per justificar la lapidació d'homosexuals

8 Comentaris

10

Sancionen Aquopolis Costa Daurada per tenir sis dofins en una piscina inadequada

4 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Els Minyons s'anoten el primer folre de la temporada per la Diada de Sant Jordi

International observers report that some of the police officers giving evidence have "a dark past", involving torture and physical abuse

"A tocar": el triomf del Barça, a les portades de la premsa esportiva

“Sánchez perd un debat a la seva mida", portada de l''Abc'

Sánchez passa a l’atac i allunya el pacte amb Cs