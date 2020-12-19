Joan Canadell: "Pere Aragonès deluded me regarding the chamber law"

Joan Canadell (Barcelona, 1967) is president of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, and now he is stepping into politics with JxCat. He answers the questions of the ARA before ending his position as president of the Consell de Cambres (Chamber Council).

You have set yourself the goal of making the Catalan Republic effective during the next legislature. How is this done?

By recovering the train of the 1st of October [the day of the Catalan independence referendum], which is halted and which since January 30 [Carles Puigdemont's failed inauguration] we have not started up again. We have to get back to a strategic unit, work for international recognition, have enough internal strength to show that the country wants the Republic and then finish defining all the details.

Can this be done in one legislature?

What is needed are at least 68 deputies who want to take the step. [For the independence movement to exceed] 50% of the votes is a desirable point, but not an absolutely necessary condition.

JxCat's role speaks of mediation by an agreed referendum, not of making the Republic effective.

That the best option would be the agreed referendum is evident. Now, when this does not work, we will have to take one step further.

Could we now do what was not done on the 27th October [the day the independence of Catalonia was declared, and then halted]?

We do not know what would have happened if the independence parties had agreed to hold on and continue. What we have to do in any case is to re-create that momentum.

What is understood by 'intelligent confrontation'?

We have already seen that it is not possible to negotiate with the Spanish State, and therefore there is no other way than democratic overflow. This will end in a confrontation. Now, it is a confrontation with common sense. Let it not lead us to do things that make no sense and end up putting more people in prison or receiving more gratuitous repression.

Is keeping the prisoners' banner up an intelligent confrontation?

I don't think so. When we talk about intelligent I understand that it is the confrontation that we need at the moment that we need to take the definitive step.

Is cutting roads or borders intelligent confrontation?

If this is to be done at the definitive moment to achieve the definitive goal, yes. If it is an isolated act, what is the point? They are different things.

Will the confrontation, then, take place only when the Generalitat is prepared to go all the way?

The Generalitat and the country, eh? We have to create a momentum again. We all have to find the point of convergence that will make us stronger. That's when we have to overwhelm the Spanish State. Confrontations in between that don't have a specific objective are not intelligent.

Do you see room for unity?

The margin will come through the results. There are two strategies on the table here: one is to negotiate with the Spanish State something or other, and the other is to regain the 1-O route. If in this election one of the two paths is greatly strengthened, everyone will understand that it is the one we have to move forward. A draw would be the worst situation.

What difference in seats does one option need to win?

There is no mathematical formula, but there may be a moment when there is enough difference for the rank and file of the party that has lost to say, "you have not done well".

Do you trust the implosion of ERC if they lose?

I have a memory, in any case. I have been a militant of ERC and Reagrupament and I have lived through this.

What leads you to take the step with JxCat?

I was thinking of taking the leap during the next legislature, but there is a fact in between that turns everything upside down: the deception of Pere Aragonès, who did not present the bill for the chambers even though he told me he would do so. That the vice-president of the Generalitat deceives the president of the General Council of Chambers is an act that, I think, cannot be left out.

What reason do think he has for not processing the bill?

No reason. When I asked for explanations, he told me that we would find a way to do it in the next legislature. I'm convinced that the reason is pressure from the employers.

Are you taking the step to become a Minister and to get this law through?

I am taking the step to enter the Catalan Parliament and fight for this law. The surprise is that I come first in the second JxCat primaries, and this draws other scenarios. To be number 2 for Barcelona can be translated into a governmental responsibility.

Could you be Minister of a government presided by Aragonès despite the fact that you say you were deluded?

I could, but personally I would have to think about it a lot. Often talking people understand each other.

Do you see a government with the CUP?

The CUP is a party that wants independence and I don't see it being ruled out.

What do you think about taxation?

Everything has to be put back together. The problem we have is fiscal deficit. If we are an independent state we have to pay the inheritance tax for sure, as well as the estate tax.

Was it a mistake to close the hospitality industry in October?

The surprise was that the hospitality industry told me that the Health Department didn't listen to them. Why? It's not normal. While Dr. Argimon was in charge there was a dialogue, and when he has not been in charge, during that period, things haven't worked that well.

Would JxCat have to assume the Health Department?

If I have to prioritize, for me other Ministries that have to do with the economic model are more important. Having to manage social welfare departments now is very difficult. We have to improve the economic model in order to have more resources.

Are you worried about the court case regarding the elections?

No, because it has no legal route - but with the Spanish state you never know.