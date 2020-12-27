Josefa Pérez, the first Catalan woman to receive the covid-19 vaccine

Josefa Pérez, 89, is the first Catalan woman to have received the covid-19 vaccine at the Feixa Llarga care home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat, the starting point for the vaccination in Catalonia this midday. The users of this home will receive the first doses of the vaccine that today also will arrive at a care home of each sanitary region in the country. In Spain, the vaccination has started in a care home in Guadalajara where Araceli, 96, was the first person to receive it this morning.

Josefa, a l'Hospitalet resident of Galician origin, has received the first dose in Catalonia when it was a few minutes past twelve. She did so in the presence of the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, and the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, among other authorities. Immediately after it was the director of the care home who was vaccinated.

The expected Pfizer vaccine will be administered throughout the day to users of the Nostra Senyora de Ribera in la Pobla de Segur; Balàfia I in Lleida; la Mercè in Tarragona; Nazaret in Móra d'Ebre; Font de Capellans assisted living facility in Manresa; Mil·lenari in Ciutat Vella, Barcelona; Gent Gran in Sabadell, and Creu de Palau in Girona.

In total, this is an advanced consignment of 1,595 doses that are already in Catalonia and are distributed throughout the country under the custody of the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan police. From tomorrow on, and on a weekly basis, 60,000 vaccines will arrive, which will be aimed at the prioritized population groups: residents and staff working in homes for the elderly or people with disabilities, health personnel, and the elderly.

The business association of care homes ACRA is confident that the vaccine will be widely accepted amongst residents and workers: it estimates that 96% of the people living in homes in Catalonia and 80% of the staff will be vaccinated. The estimates are based on the forms that everyone has had to fill out to give consent to receive the vaccine during the next few weeks. If the percentage among staff is lower, it is partly due to contraindications with pregnancy and breastfeeding in a highly feminized sector, as explained by ACRA's president, Cinta Pascual.