Judge wont’t probe if head of Catalan referendum investigation was Tácito tweeter

The defense teams had made this request based on contradictions by Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Baena

2 min.

Did the Guardia Civil officer who led the October 1st investigation use the Tácito nickname on Twitter to post messages against the Catalan independence process? The question will remain unanswered for the moment. When he testified a few weeks ago before the Supreme Court, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Baena, chief of the Guardia Civil's judicial police, denied being the owner of, or administering, this Twitter profile (now closed), although in a recorded conversation with Público newspaper he had admitted to it. On the day of his appearance, the same paper revealed that Baena and Tácito shared the same profile picture. Based on this, the defense teams asked the 13th Court judge to investigate whether it was the same person, but the judge has denied the request.

The defenses had asked the judge to urge Twitter to certify the address of the computers from which Tácito had posted certain messages to ascertain whether they had any connection with the Lieutenant Colonel of the Guardia Civil. They argued that if it could be proven that Baena and Tacitus were one and the same, the investigation and police reports authored by the Lieutenant Colonel would have to be invalidated.

In a resolution reported by Efe [a Spanish wire service], the judge explained that investigating whether the head of the Guardia Civil judicial police is the user of the aforementioned account has no "transcendence or relevance", since "the validity of his professional performance, producing statements and reports and coordinating an investigation [that, which should not be forgotten, is led by an investigating court] does not depend on the political views that he may hold."

The judge referred to the Supreme Court resolution that had already ruled out probing this point, using the same argument. The court said that the ideological considerations of those in charge of, and members of, security forces did not affect the validity of their investigations.

"An account was linked to me, because I followed that Twitter account from my personal account, and a reporter published that," Baena told the Supreme. The Lieutenant Colonel not only denied being the owner of the account, but also denied any role in its management. However, Público released a telephone conversation with the Lieutenant Colonel in which he eventually admitted that he managed the profile, together with other people. "I am not [doing it] on my own, you see", he said in self-defense.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

El + vist

1

‘Candida auris’: el fong letal que fa perdre la son als epidemiòlegs

2

La policia britànica deté Julian Assange a Londres després que l'Equador li hagi...

3

Un inspector de la Policia Nacional revela una "ordre" per deixar d'intervenir...

4

El vicepresident de la Comissió Europea, a Alfred Bosch: "Els drets humans estan...

5

Les cinc claus per les quals Marchena no apostarà per la rebel·lió

Ernesto Ekaizer

6

Desenes d'estudiants intenten bloquejar l'entrada de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo...

7

RAC1 no compta amb 'La segona hora' per a la temporada que ve

8

L’anàlisi d’Antoni Bassas: ‘Puigdemont i Junqueras, enquestes i eleccions’

Antoni Bassas

9

No llançarem la tovallola / Guardiolitis hispànica

Xavier Bosch

10

'A la contra', per Ferreres (12/04/2019)

Ferreres

El + comentat

1

El vicepresident de la Comissió Europea, a Alfred Bosch: "Els drets humans estan...

47 Comentaris

2

La jutge del 13 descarta investigar si el cap de la investigació de l'1-O era...

20 Comentaris

3

Artadi demana a Maragall que s'aclareixi perquè fins ara només ha sentit "que vol...

10 Comentaris

4

La policia britànica deté Julian Assange a Londres després que l'Equador li hagi...

26 Comentaris

5

Desenes d'estudiants intenten bloquejar l'entrada de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo...

25 Comentaris

6

L’anàlisi d’Antoni Bassas: ‘Puigdemont i Junqueras, enquestes i eleccions’

8 Comentaris

7

Benet XVI creu que l'origen dels abusos sexuals és en la revolució del Maig del 68

7 Comentaris

8

Un inspector de la Policia Nacional revela una "ordre" per deixar d'intervenir...

11 Comentaris

9

El Suprem rebutja alliberar els presos per assegurar-se que assisteixen al judici

11 Comentaris

10

No llançarem la tovallola / Guardiolitis hispànica

5 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El diari il·lustrat de la campanya per al 28-A: dia 1

El Santander integrarà aquest cap de setmana el Popular a Catalunya

Tot el que sabem del temps de Setmana Santa

Les claus del dia, per Antoni Bassas (12/04/2019)

Us proposem 10 plans per al cap de setmana