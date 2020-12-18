JxCat, ERC and CUP defend amnesty law in Catalan Parliament but admit difficulties to obtain it

After many internal debates, the independence movement has managed to bring the amnesty law to Parliament this Friday. It has done so through a motion for resolution by JxCat, ERC and the CUP that will be approved this very afternoon. The text demands that the Spanish Parliament approve a law of these characteristics, so today's resolution will not have a binding effect. The three parties have joined together to defend the amnesty for political prisoners, exiles and all those who have been repressed, but they have admitted both the difficulty of achieving it and the fact that the initiative to be approved today is more symbolic than effective.

The crudest speech was that of the first vice-speaker of the Parliament, Josep Costa (JxCat): "We are perfectly aware that they will not give us amnesty". Therefore, his diagnosis is that the amnesty will not be possible through Congress, but will only be possible by making Catalonia's self-determination effective. The CUP has not been very optimistic either, and Natàlia Sánchez has also placed herself in the scenario that it will not be achieved. Even so, she has proclaimed: "Our struggle will not stop. We have come a long way and we have a long way to go".

ERC, on the other hand, has approached the discourse in a different way. The Republican deputy Ferran Civit has tried to convince parties such as the PSC, the PP and Cs that, when the day comes, they should give the green light in Congress to such a law. He said it would be the only way to resolve the political conflict: "We ask for empathy, courage and doing politics. Nothing else," he concluded. The three pro-independence parties have pledged to register the law in Congress on 15 March. This initiative will certainly have legal effects, but it will also have to overcome all sorts of obstacles.

"It's propaganda"

JxCat, ERC and the CUP have negotiated until the last minute to incorporate En Comú Podem (ECP) and present it at as a joint motion. As the ARA noted on Thursday, ECP will support some of the text, but will not give complete support. Lucas Ferro, ECP deputy, has accused the independence movement of making "propaganda" with this initiative. Why? Because they have waited for the last plenary session of the legislature to present it and because they have used a mechanism without "legal or binding effects". In spite of ECP's abstention, deputy Marc Parés wanted to make clear in his intervention in the subsequent debate that he supports the amnesty and he trusted that the law could end up seeing the light.

Like ECP, the PSC also suspects that behind everything there is an electoralist strategy. In other words, that the pro-independence groups have waited until now to make this move in order to be able to claim it in an election campaign. PSC MP Ferran Pedret has also warned that his party will not support such an initiative when it reaches the Spanish Congress. His argument is that in "modern states under the rule of law" such as Spain such measures of grace are not justified. He has also questioned whether pardons are justified. Neither the PP nor Cs have come up with many surprises. The leader of the Popular Party, Alejandro Fernández, has charged against the independence movement for making "populist" proposals, while the deputy from Cs, Nacho Martín Blanco, has called for abandoning "tension" and returning to "concord".

Perhaps because this was the last plenary session of the legislature - several Members have said goodbye - or perhaps because the motion for a resolution has no binding effect, the debate has been conducted in a good tone and with several interpellations between independentistas and non-independentistas. However, from what we have seen in Parliament this Friday, this dialogue does not seem to be able to bring amnesty any closer.