Roldán leaves Cs to join Catalan PP

Surprise in the constitutionalist ranks in the run-up to the Catalan elections. The People's Party (PP) has dealt a hard blow to Ciudadanos (Cs) by signing Lorena Roldán, who leaves the party to join Alejandro Fernández's PP. She will occupy the number two position in the conservatives' list for Barcelona, as they announced this morning in a joint act, in which Roldán has assured that the February elections are a "historical opportunity" to give visibility to the "constitutionalist majority" around the PP, which she considers an "open project that tries to unite the unionist vote".

Roldán won the Cs primaries but was later sidelined by the central executive to put Carlos Carrizosa in her place. The critical sector within Cs contested the appointment of Carrizosa as a candidate and demanded new primaries be held and offered Roldán their support. Yet, despite knowing her future was at stake after her protector and party founder Albert Rivera abandoned politics, she preferred to remain silent and steer clear of the internal disputes. It wasn't until this Wednesday, in the midst of the electoral pre-campaign, that she made her criticism heard.

In a letter published on social networks, Roldán, who until now was also the spokeswoman for Ciudadanos in the Catalan Parliament and the Spanish Senate, announces the end of her six-year stint in the party and gives up her seat in the Spanish senate. Roldán goes through some of the successes achieved in recent years with Ciudadanos and shows herself especially grateful to Albert Rivera for having trusted her. Nevertheless, she considers constitutionalism can't be half-hearted and allows for no hesitation. This is a veiled critic to the party now led by Inés Arrimadas, which in recent months has turned towards the centre with new approaches to the PSOE. "Today more than ever we need a strong constitutionalism, not only in Catalonia, but also in the rest of Spain, that puts general interests before party interests", she adds.

Today I finish my stage in Cs. A difficult but very meditated decision. My commitment to freedom and coexistence is still as alive as it was on the first day and, for fear of that, I want to announce that I will continue to defend those values from the project of @alejandroTGN . Thank you for your trust. pic.twitter.com/csokmcnwwk - Lorena Roldan (@Lroldansu) December 30, 2020

Roldán, however, argues that in the face of the upcoming Catalan elections, we need "courage and far-sightedness" in managing the covid-19 pandemic and fighting the "separatist challenge" and, above all, to do so confidently. "And today this project is embodied by Alejandro Fernández. That is why it is an honour for me to announce that, from today, I am joining his project in Catalonia [...] It will be an honour to walk this path together", she concludes.

The news has had a great impact on the Ciudadanos ranks. Ever since she was removed as party leader - taking advantage of the isolation that teleworking facilitates - she had remained in the background. In recent weeks, however, she had expressed her discomfort to some of her party colleagues. Ciudadanos argued at the time that she was sidelined in favour of Carrizosa because he had a more transversal profile, which could lead to a constitutionalist unity candidacy. Not only has Carrizosa failed in his objective, but Roldán, with her jump to the PP, now shows her good relations with the conservatives. The Cs executive also insisted that Roldán had taken a step to the side, renouncing to lead the list, voluntarily. According to several sources, Roldán was upset with this explanation, which she believed to be "false". But she has not shown her hand until today, only a few days after her party colleague in Tarragona, Ruben Viñuales, announced his jump to the PSC.

The PP speaks of masterful play

PP sources underline the "masterstroke" of Alejandro Fernandez signing Roldan. One party leader stresses that the move is a "turning point" and shows that it must be the PP that "integrates" constitutionalism. Although in the PP there has also been a turn in the discourse. Until a few months ago, the PP did not look favourably on Roldán's profile. Popular leaders were critical, especially, of the fact that he could lead an eventual coalition between Ciudadanos and the PP, because they considered that Alejandro Fernández' profile was more powerful than that of Roldán. Some voices saw him as having little political potential to bring together the whole of constitutionalism. But the PP was also aware of the harm it could do to its electoral rival with this transfer.

This midday Fernández has vindicated the figure of Roldán. "She has been a brilliant spokeswoman", she said, and recalled that she voted for her as president of the Generalitat in the motion of censure that she presented as the leader of Cs.

A former senator from Cs assures that Roldán had very good relations with his colleagues from all the parties in the Senate, and that he maintained contacts with the PP after having worked on the unitary candidacy with the party. The decision of the until a few months ago Cs' candidate maintains the coherence in terms of the ideological line of her godparents. Albert Rivera already surprised the orange ranks last November when the PP leader, Pablo Casado, hired his office. The former secretary general of Cs, José Manuel Villegas, also joined the board of a foundation related to the PP.

"For a few months now, I've had trouble recognizing certain decisions taken by the permanent Executive of the Party, many of them taken unilaterally." By @LroldansuIfwe

want the maximum legitimacy ofthe



candidate we have to be exemplary and courageous.



#PrimariasYA - Pedro Miret Betanzos (@PedroMiretBetan) December 30, 2020

For the critical sector of Cs, which has been demanding primaries for months, Roldán's jump to the PP leaves Carrizosa's leadership in question, more than ever. However, sources close to the new executive of Inés Arrimadas interpret Roldán's move to the conservative ranks as a response to his lack of prominence in the lists in the face of 14-F. According to several sources, Cs had placed Matías Alonso as head of the list for Tarragona instead of Roldán. "There are people who cannot be left without a chair", these voices argue.

In a statement, Cs has expressed himself in a similar line. "We regret that there are people or parties more concerned about their personal or party interests than about the mobilisation of the constitutionalists in Catalonia", they express: "We will not respond to the confrontation that the PP has chosen with more confrontation".

However, parliamentary sources insist to the ARA that the discontent for the internal functioning of the party is not limited to the critical sector, but that, like Roldán, there are more people who are disappointed with a very vertical party structure.