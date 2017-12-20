100 MEPs call for today’s election to be held without "interference" from the Spanish government

On Wednesday, a hundred Members of the European Parliament from several countries called for the Catalan elections to be held "in a democratic manner, free from undue interference from the Spanish government". They also expressed a wish for an end to the use of "excessive force", with reference to the imprisonment of the ministers and the leaders of the ANC and Òmnium. The MPs —from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Estonia, Sweden, Belgium, Slovenia and Finland, among others— also called for the release of the sacked ministers who remain behind bars, Oriol Junqueras and Joaquim Forn, as well as grassroots leaders Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, and urged the Spanish government to "engage in a political dialogue with the Catalan government chosen by the Catalan people".

The lawmakers have signed the manifesto "European Call for Democracy in Catalonia", initiated by two Danish MPs Magni Arge and Nikolak Villumsen. In the text, the members of the European parliaments expressed their "deepest concern regarding the current situation in Catalonia".

In mid-September of this year, fifteen days before the 1 October referendum, seven Danish MPs —including Magni Arge and Nikolaj Villumsen— representing different political groups, urged the Spanish government to play a "constructive role" and called for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to hold "immediate" talks with the Catalan authorities. The parliamentarians expressed their "deepest concern" with the situation in Catalonia, declaring that it had reached a "critical point".

The MPs have sent copies of the letter to the Spanish parliament, the Rajoy Government, the Parliament and the Government of Catalonia and the Parliament and the Government of Denmark.