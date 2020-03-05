Manuel Valls and Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo want to decide what you are

You think you know what you are, but Valls and Cayetana say that you are very mistaken

2 min.

According to Manuel Valls and Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, the PP’s deputy leader, Perpignan is not Catalonia. Never mind that the road signs you see as you drive into the city —put up by the local council— read Perpignan la catalane. Never mind that the region’s supporters cheer USAP, the local rugby team, chanting Y sont là les catalans! Forget the fact that the main Perpignan daily, L’Indépendant, includes the word “Catalan” in its header. What would they know? It is Valls and Cayetana who know the truth! They determine what you are and what you are not and they don’t give a damn what you might think you are and what you want to be.

They are the ones responsible for issuing membership cards, not the poor sods in question, whose opinions are worthless. What does it say on your ID? The only means of establishing your identity is administrative. The people do not decide what they are, the power imposes that on them. With this operation, they take away something that belongs to the people and hand it over to the state: the feeling of belonging becomes an administrative imposition. You think you know what you are, but Valls and Cayetana say that you are very mistaken. Deciding what they are themselves is not enough: they also need to decide what you are, whether you like it or not, whether you want them to or not.

