Publicitat
Publicitat

Manuel Valls and Catalanism

If he truly likes catalanism, he should help to make an authorized, agreed-upon referendum a reality

IGNASI ARAGAY

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Manuel Valls, former Prime Minister of France, says that he "likes Catalanism", but that for him "Catalonia is also Spanish and European". He will be coming to campaign against Catalonia’s pro-independence movement ahead of the December 21st elections, he considers logical the application of Article 155 of the Constitution to take control of the Generalitat and dissolve Parliament, and doesn't believe that the government ministers being held without bail are political prisoners (What are they then: delinquents? criminals?). Is it possible to like Catalanism and, at the same time, agree with putting a Catalanist government in prison and usurping the political institutions that represent Catalan sovereignty? Is it possible, for example, to support Barça and hope for them to lose to Madrid?

Given that Manuel Valls, despite his family background, probably has his concept of Catalanism a bit scrambled, let me refresh his memory: Catalanism, as is well-known, is a political movement born at the end of the 19th century to give voice to the cultural, economic, and social aspirations of a Catalonia that felt misunderstood and mistreated by a centralist government in Spain, which it wanted to reform. It was the failure of the liberal Spanish state of that century, a state kidnapped by the despotic and oligarchic elites of Spain’s royal court, and offspring of the Catalan historical Renaissance, a movement that arose as part of European romanticism.

In the 20th century, Catalanism prevailed politically, and was only deposed by two dictatorships that brought with them prohibitions, imprisonments, war, firing squads, backwardness, utter poverty .... With the Transition, after the long night of the Franco dictatorship, Catalanism believed that its hour had arrived, that of true autonomy and a pluri-national Spain. That mirage didn't last long. The attempted coup d'état of February 23, 1981, along with the later LOAPA (Law for Harmonization of the Autonomic Process), was the first warning sign. The progress made since then (schooling, TV3, Mossos, language, financing...) are now in peril, especially after the 2006 Statute was truck down, which resulted in Catalanism abandoning the idea of reforming Spain and setting a course towards a State of its own within the European framework. It would become a pro-sovereignty process that unfortunately led to the flowering of the blackest heart of Spain, more nationalist and Jacobin (he should know something about that, right?), led by the PP with the unconditional support of the monarchy, Ciudadanos, and the PSOE.

So then, dear Manuel Valls, Catalanism is seen today in Spain as an enemy to defeat, to annihilate. Because Catalanism today is mostly pro-independence and, at the very least, pro-sovereignty. More than 70% of Catalans want to decide their own future in an authorized referendum, a referendum that Spanish nationalism refuses to negotiate, and that has always been clamored for by the Catalanist politicians and social leaders who are unjustly in prison or exile. I say all this so that he knows what he is talking about when he says that he "likes" Catalanism. And if he truly likes it, than he shouldn't come and campaign against it in the lead-up to December 21st, but instead help to make an authorized, agreed-upon referendum a reality. Thank you.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Els talls de trànsit bloquegen la frontera de la Jonquera

2

Aznar alerta que si el 21-D guanyen les forces independentistes Catalunya serà...

3

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'De la vaga d'avui al Govern de demà'

Antoni Bassas

4

Vies d'AVE i carreteres tallades: mobilitzacions a tot el país per reclamar la...

5

'The Times': "Rajoy ha d'entendre que no es guanyarà el cor dels catalans enviant...

6

Ramon Espadaler, número 3 a la llista del PSC el 21-D

7

La fiscalia sospesa demanar presó incondicional per a Forcadell i mesures...

Ernesto Ekaizer

8

El jutge que es va oposar a la competència de Lamela es rebel·la també contra la...

9

Naomi Klein: "La resposta de Rajoy a l'independentisme és incendiària"

10

Uns 150 excàrrecs i exmilitants del PSC condemnen la repressió de l'Estat i...

El + comentat

1

Ramon Espadaler, número 3 a la llista del PSC el 21-D

94 Comentaris

2

Un 23% d’espanyols no compren productes catalans per la situació política

34 Comentaris

3

Vies d'AVE i carreteres tallades: mobilitzacions a tot el país per reclamar la...

60 Comentaris

4

Aznar alerta que si el 21-D guanyen les forces independentistes Catalunya serà...

58 Comentaris

5

Els talls de trànsit bloquegen la frontera de la Jonquera

34 Comentaris

6

'The Times': "Rajoy ha d'entendre que no es guanyarà el cor dels catalans enviant...

38 Comentaris

7

ERC aposta per un front comú de candidatures diferenciades després de saber que...

36 Comentaris

8

El govern espanyol considera "escàs" el seguiment de la vaga general

22 Comentaris

9

El ministeri d'Hisenda ingressarà un plus als seus funcionaris a Catalunya per...

11 Comentaris

10

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'De la vaga d'avui al Govern de demà'

13 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Gürtel, Albiol i l’‘InfoK’

Albiach i Navarro, entre les 19 persones que prenen el control del Podem post-Fachin

Puigdemont manté la porta oberta a la llista unitària

ANC i Òmnium criden a seguir "tossudament alçats fins que torni la democràcia"

L'expedient per exhibir una senyera gegant a Reus, arxivat

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència