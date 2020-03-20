Nothing to say

The only one who has nothing to say is the King of Spain

2 min.

I watch the news on TV and see a succession of public figures speaking about the coronavirus: Angela Merkel, Trump, Bolsonaro, a WHO official, numerous doctors, numerous ministers and the King of Spain.

It is like one of those numerical series, but there is something about the presence of the King of Spain in this series that is bugging me. I eventually realise what it is: everyone else who appeared had something to say. Like it or not, the prime ministers, the political leaders, speak about what they’re doing and what they’ll stop doing. The doctors give us important information about the disease. The only one who has nothing to say is the King of Spain. He can’t talk about new measures, which he can’t take; nor give us information, which he doesn’t have. So he says nothing. A series of platitudes, full of patriotic clichés which are totally lacking in substance. Empty words.

So why should somebody who literally has nothing to say appear in public? Well, apparently because he has so many things not to say. The most significant, the most important thing about the king's speech isn’t what he says, but what he doesn’t say. He appeared in public in order to say nothing. More precisely, he appeared in order to tell us that he doesn’t intend to say anything. Like water off a duck’s back. The coronavirus? Nothing, that was just the excuse.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

El + vist

1

Tota l'actualitat sobre el coronavirus, en directe

2

Com evitar que el coronavirus entri a casa i com facilitar als més petits el...

3

Igualada confirma els mals presagis: moren 9 persones en un sol dia

4

El SARS-CoV-2 pot sobreviure fins a 3 hores en l’aire

5

Salut troba l'origen del brot d'Igualada: un dinar el 28 de febrer amb molts...

6

Davant de casa, no surten a aplaudir

Antoni Bassas

7

Preparem-nos per als pitjors dies: les claus del dia, amb Antoni Bassas (20/03/2020)

Antoni Bassas

8

La mortalitat de la Covid-19 en persones amb símptomes és de l’1,4%

Toni Pou

9

3 consells per conservar correctament el vehicle durant el confinament

10

Escoles i instituts lluiten per evitar perdre el curs

El + comentat

1

Torra critica a la BBC la negativa de Sánchez a tancar ports i aeroports i...

21 Comentaris

2

Brussel·les respon a Torra que és competència de l'Estat confinar Catalunya

25 Comentaris

3

Tota l'actualitat sobre el coronavirus, en directe

76 Comentaris

4

Com evitar que el coronavirus entri a casa i com facilitar als més petits el...

14 Comentaris

5

Igualada confirma els mals presagis: moren 9 persones en un sol dia

10 Comentaris

6

L’endemà del confinament

10 Comentaris

7

Arrels denuncia que es continua multant persones sense llar per dormir al carrer

10 Comentaris

8

Ara, la primavera / Després, les dimissions

16 Comentaris

9

La mortalitat de la Covid-19 en persones amb símptomes és de l’1,4%

6 Comentaris

10

Préstecs sense sentit

14 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Les restriccions per l'emergència del coronavirus fan créixer la tensió a les presons

El Comitè Olímpic ja treballa amb diferents escenaris per si toca ajornar els Jocs

Brussel·les respon a Torra que és competència de l'Estat confinar Catalunya

La méteo: els últims dies de març seran molt d'hivern

El Govern avançarà els ajuts per al lloguer als majors de 65 anys i a les víctimes de la violència masclista