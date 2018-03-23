Publicitat
Publicitat

Vicenç Villatoro’s Diary

March 23: The king’s signature

If the king can decide whether he signs or not, we cease to be a parliamentary monarchy and become something else

VICENÇ VILLATORO

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Once the new president of Catalonia has been duly invested by the Catalan Parliament, protocol dictates that the king of Spain must sign the appointment. Could he choose not to sign it? In a parliamentary democracy, where the king reigns but does not govern, such a possibility does not exist, politically speaking. The king’s signature is an administrative formality, rather than an option, once the institution responsible has made its decision in accordance with the regulations. Allowing the king to decide whether to sign or not —an option that many are bound to be in favour of, if it were possible— would mean substantially changing the role of the monarchy and, thereby, altering a central, key component of the Spanish political order. In other words, it would mean a regime change. We would be moving to another kind of monarchy. If the king has the option of deciding if he’s going to sign, according to whether he likes what he signs, we cease to be a parliamentary monarchy and become (or return to) something else. It wouldn’t even be necessary for the king to actually refuse to sign the presidential appointment: merely being presented with the choice of whether to sign or not would suffice. It would signal a true regime change in Spain. In other words, a coup d’état.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

La política catalana, en directe

2

Riera justifica l'abstenció de la CUP: "Donem per acabat el cicle del Procés....

3

Turull, el to greu d’un polític que veu la presó

Antoni Bassas

4

Boadella, davant la casa de Puigdemont a Waterloo: "Carlitos, a Madrid t'està...

5

El Parlament rebutja Turull per l'abstenció de la CUP i deixa la investidura en...

6

La fiscalia es planteja demanar la detenció de Puigdemont a Finlàndia

7

Dos morts i un ferit crític per una allau a la Vall d'Aran

8

El Suprem manté Forn i Sànchez a la presó: "No hi ha presos polítics, sinó...

9

La CUP i els únics valents / Llarena i l'imperi de la llei

Xavier Bosch

10

L’acudit que potser van explicar

Empar Moliner

El + comentat

1

La política catalana, en directe

158 Comentaris

2

Riera justifica l'abstenció de la CUP: "Donem per acabat el cicle del Procés....

100 Comentaris

3

Boadella, davant la casa de Puigdemont a Waterloo: "Carlitos, a Madrid t'està...

62 Comentaris

4

Évole prepara un programa sobre la relació Catalunya-Espanya

31 Comentaris

5

El Suprem manté Forn i Sànchez a la presó: "No hi ha presos polítics, sinó...

41 Comentaris

6

Alfonso Rus nega la caixa B del PP valencià i posa la mà al foc per Francisco...

9 Comentaris

7

Catalá diu que el rei podria signar el nomenament de Turull si Llarena no l'envia...

27 Comentaris

8

L’acudit que potser van explicar

6 Comentaris

9

Ciutadans demana que es desconvoqui el ple d'investidura per la "no idoneïtat del...

33 Comentaris

10

El Parlament rebutja Turull per l'abstenció de la CUP i deixa la investidura en...

29 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

March 23: The king’s signature

Llarena decideix avui si hi ha més presos, i quatre claus més del dia

"Falsegen la identitat d'Hisenda a Balears per una estafa massiva", portada de l''Última Hora''

La flama de la Penya no s’apaga

CUP: quatre decisions clau en dues legislatures

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència