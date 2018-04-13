Publicitat
Publicitat

Méndez de Vigo signed a letter in 1976 justifying violence by Spain’s far right

He did so as one of 17 students from the Complutense University of Madrid

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

The current Minister of Education and spokesman of the Spanish government, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, signed a letter in 1976 justifying violence by the far right. The letter, sent to then-Minister of Education Carlos Robles Piquer, states that "the violence committed by what is incorrectly known as the far right is a reflection of its legitimate self-defence against assault from groups to which it is diametrically opposed, those of a decidedly communist nature". The letter was subsequently published in La Voz de Galicia newspaper on 21 March, 1976.

More recently, the letter was widely shared on Twitter after it was posted by Bildu [a Basque separatist party] senator, Jon Inarritu.

The letter was signed by seventeen students from Madrid’s Universidad Complutense, who declared themselves to be opposed to the "violence perpetrated by the far left", in reference to protests by groups of students at the university. "As long as the peaceful coexistence of the university is not duly guaranteed, no other response can be expected from those who wish for the autonomy of the university to serve to eradicate the intolerable blasphemy and the outrageous insults to our homeland and the King", declared the 17 students.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Una resposta cordial a Javier Cercas'

Antoni Bassas

2

La política catalana, en directe

3

Marta Rovira: "No podia arriscar-me a estar entre vint i trenta anys a la presó...

4

Llarena denega a Sànchez assistir al ple i admet que ho fa per evitar que sigui...

5

Llarena paralitzarà la causa contra Puigdemont si no el lliuren per rebel·lió

6

Ana Pastor, Toni Cantó i altres diputats al Congrés que han modificat el seu...

7

Méndez de Vigo va firmar una carta el 1976 en què justificava la violència de...

8

Una quarantena d'eurodiputats reclamen en un manifest l'alliberament dels presos...

9

Contumàcia en l'error

Javier Pérez Royo

10

Ciutadans s'hauria reunit amb un soci de Villarejo per la comissió del Parlament...

El + comentat

1

La política catalana, en directe

243 Comentaris

2

Llarena denega a Sànchez assistir al ple i admet que ho fa per evitar que sigui...

56 Comentaris

3

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Una resposta cordial a Javier Cercas'

31 Comentaris

4

El Parlament es querellarà contra Pablo Llarena

36 Comentaris

5

Méndez de Vigo va firmar una carta el 1976 en què justificava la violència de...

33 Comentaris

6

El ministre s'ofèn

10 Comentaris

7

Arrimadas rebutja una amnistia per als presos: "Els privilegis per als polítics...

16 Comentaris

8

El "postgrau a Harvard" de Pablo Casado va ser un curs de quatre dies a Aravaca

26 Comentaris

9

Cs anuncia accions judicials per evitar que el Parlament es querelli "amb diners...

35 Comentaris

10

El jutge investiga si el Diplocat va pagar els observadors l’1-O

23 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Rafael Catalá assegura que la querella del Parlament contra Llarena "amaga ànim d'amenaça"

Mataró prepara pel primer castell glosat de la història

Francesc Torres, Josep Casamartina i Valentín Roma reben els premis dels crítics d'art catalans

Els preus repunten una dècima al març a Catalunya i la inflació se situa en un 1,5%

L’advocat de Vox: "Durant la Guerra s’afusellava però sense odi, amb amor"

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència