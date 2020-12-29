Over 350,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Spain after delay

Pfizer Spain had postponed until today Tuesday the delivery of the vaccines against covid-19 committed to Spain and seven other European countries because of "a problem in the process of loading and shipping" from the Belgian factory of Puurs. Over 350,000 doses were expected yesterday have finally arrived today Tuesday at five airports to start the "mass vaccination", after the first doses were administered on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. The vaccines have arrived at the airports of Madrid, Barcelona, Vitoria, Valencia and Seville.

In the case of Catalonia, the Blood and Tissue Bank has received the new doses at eight o'clock in the morning and they are already preparing to distribute them throughout the territory. Sources from the Health Department point out, however, that today the majority will not be vaccinated and that only doses of the vaccines that were not used on Sunday will be administered. Pfizer postpones delivery of covid vaccine due to logistical problems

Despite the fact that the initial forecast with which the Government was working was that the new doses of the vaccine would arrive in Catalonia around midday and, finally, they did so first thing in the morning, the logistical complexity makes it impossible to resume the vaccination campaign this Tuesday. Vaccinating Europe is a difficult mission

Sources from the company explained to ARA that "due to a minor logistical incident" they had to "reschedule a minimum number" of shipments. In fact, the Minister of Health insists that they are not aware of "any adverse effects from the vaccine that has been administered" and that the logistics will function "normally".

