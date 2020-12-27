Catalan Home Affairs Minister, on New Year's Eve: "If the data is negative, the curfew will have to be rethought"

The Catalan Minister for Home Affairs, Miquel Sàmper, has stated that the schedule for the curfew on New Year's Eve will have to be altered and moved forward to midnight, if the health data are negative. In a radio interview on RAC1's Via lliure programme, he pointed out that at this Monday's Procicat meeting they will decide whether the restrictions should be reviewed: "Christmas has a greater emotional impact and as 31 December is more like a festival", he defended. The Minister for Home Affairs also mentioned that the Government does not rule out the possibility of applying restrictions such as those in place in the Ripollès and Cerdanya throughout Catalonia, and imposing the closure of bars and restaurants again.

Tomorrow the Procicat meeting will be used to discuss the evolution of the data, as well as possible restriction changes. Meanwhile, Salut calls for "no speculation" with the restrictions until they are announced. "When the decisions are closed, they will be communicated", said the Minister for Health, Alba Vergés, at the press conference following the first vaccination of covid-19 in Catalonia.

Sàmper had mentioned he would be in favour of tightening the restrictions shortly before, and indicated that there could be a return to the closure of bars and restaurants.

Data worsens

The epidemiological situation in Catalonia shows no signs of improvement. The R number has increased by one hundredth in the last 24 hours, from 1.16 to 1.17, according to data from the department of Health. The EPG has also increased by 9 points to 374, and the incidence has gone from 331.36 to 337.70.

In parallel, 1,027 more infections confirmed by PCR or antigen tests (AT) have been detected, bringing the total number to 352,558.

Twenty-five new deaths have been reported: the total is 16,862. There are 1,664 patients admitted to hospitals with covid-19, 72 more than in the previous balance. As for ICUs, there are two more people in critical condition, 337 in total.

Mobility

Regarding mobility during public holidays, the head of the Home Affairs Department highlighted that it has decreased by over 40% during the 25th and 26th, with respect to last year. "This means that people have minimised social contacts", Sàmper said.

He also referred to the Catalan elections of 14th February and stated that the protocols are ready, but that the final decision will be taken on 15th January based on the health data: "I am afraid that a negative situation in the health field could affect the right to vote. The measures that will be taken tomorrow at the Procicat meeting must prevent the situation in January from being worse, which could affect the electoral process".