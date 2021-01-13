New record of Covid hospitalisations in Valencia region, with 2,848 in hospital and 418 in the ICU

The rate of contagion (R number) is 1.08 and the cumulative incidence 469.62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

2 min. Valencia Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Coronavirus marches on in the Valencia region, especially the pressure on hospitals, which continues to rise. There are already 2,848 people admitted, 109 more than yesterday, registering the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous maximum was 2,752 and was reported on Monday. The situation is also very complicated in intensive care units (ICU), where a new high was also set today with 418 people in the wards, 30 more than yesterday.

On the other hand, the Department of Universal Public Health has reported 4,810 new cases (+146) and 52 more deaths. This brings the number of confirmed positive results confirmed by PCR or antigen tests to 183,262 and the number of deaths to 3,465.

As for care homes, there is at least one positive case in 169 geriatric homes, in 28 centres for disabled persons and in six centres for minors. There are 217 positive cases (177 residents and 40 workers) and 12 fatalities in care homes. Finally, 24 new outbreaks have been reported, most of which have caused under 10 new cases.

Other figures that confirm the increase in the number of positives in Valencia are the rate of contagion (R number), which is now at 1.08, and the cumulative incidence, which stands at 469.62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days and 182.65 over the last seven.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Els diputats suspesos de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, Josep Rull i Jordi Turull el dia de la sessió constitutiva al Congrés.

    Sànchez, Turull and Rull demand to be freed after Belgium refuses Puig extradition

  2. Un home jubilat passejant per Barcelona en una imatge d’arxiu.

    Catalonia registers highest number of confirmed daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic: 6,981

  3. Jake Angeli, conegut com a Q-Shaman, va participar a l’assalt al Capitoli.

    Tattoos with (misunderstood) history

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

2

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

3

Jennifer Aniston, criticada durament per un adorn nadalenc que ironitza amb la...

4

Confinament municipal i comerç tancat el cap de setmana: què es podrà fer i què...

5

L’‘APM?’ s’estavella

Mònica Planas Callol

6

“Hauria pogut vendre 1.000 tortells de Reis gràcies al premi, però no els hauria...

7

L’any que s’aixecaran més barreres de peatge a Catalunya

8

La nevada ja acumula més de 30 centímetres al sud i seguirà demà

9

Un Quatre Llaunes deixa en evidència un SUV modern en ple temporal de neu

10

Una vintena d'epidemiòlegs i estadístics demanen posposar la tornada a l'escola...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

La decadència enyorada

95 Comentaris

3

El PSC s’encomana a Salvador Illa per intentar guanyar el 14-F

93 Comentaris

4

La falta de neveres i la inacció els festius frena el ritme de vacunació

92 Comentaris

5

Pauline Harmange: "Els homes en general no són admirables i no intentaré més...

91 Comentaris

6

El trumpisme assalta el Capitoli

90 Comentaris

7

Inés Arrimadas fitxa com a número dos per Barcelona Anna Grau, líder de SCC a Madrid

85 Comentaris

8

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

83 Comentaris

9

Lorena Roldán deixa Cs i se suma al projecte del PP a Catalunya

80 Comentaris

10

Catastrofisme lingüístic

76 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Ramon Espadaler: “Hi ha molt terreny per pactar amb ERC en la recuperació”

El voto por correo se triplica a un mes del 14-F

Trump: un perill per als EUA i per al món sencer

Confined school groups increase by 100

El Madrid defensa el títol de la Supercopa davant un Athletic en construcció