New record of Covid hospitalisations in Valencia region, with 2,848 in hospital and 418 in the ICU

Coronavirus marches on in the Valencia region, especially the pressure on hospitals, which continues to rise. There are already 2,848 people admitted, 109 more than yesterday, registering the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous maximum was 2,752 and was reported on Monday. The situation is also very complicated in intensive care units (ICU), where a new high was also set today with 418 people in the wards, 30 more than yesterday.

On the other hand, the Department of Universal Public Health has reported 4,810 new cases (+146) and 52 more deaths. This brings the number of confirmed positive results confirmed by PCR or antigen tests to 183,262 and the number of deaths to 3,465.

As for care homes, there is at least one positive case in 169 geriatric homes, in 28 centres for disabled persons and in six centres for minors. There are 217 positive cases (177 residents and 40 workers) and 12 fatalities in care homes. Finally, 24 new outbreaks have been reported, most of which have caused under 10 new cases.

Other figures that confirm the increase in the number of positives in Valencia are the rate of contagion (R number), which is now at 1.08, and the cumulative incidence, which stands at 469.62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days and 182.65 over the last seven.