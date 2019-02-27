Òmnium or the ‘why’ of the Catalan independence movement

In reference to Jordi Cuixart’s (1) courageous words during the trial against the Catalan pro-independence leaders, an acquaintance of mine told me that “Òmnium started off defending cultural Catalanism and now finds itself defending political independence. It’s ironic that it was more moderate during the Franco era than in a democracy”. The comment is a form of reproach to the leaders of Òmnium who —in his opinion— would have hijacked the grassroots organization politically.

My answer is that there is neither paradox nor hijacking. Òmnium has always stood in the same place. It was born to defend Catalan language and culture and, therefore, the necessary self-government for its vitality and for the welfare of Catalans. In the midst of Franco's dictatorship, many people thought that the necessary self-government would be achieved when the dictatorship fell and a different Spain arrived. But over the years, and after disappointments and setbacks, most Òmnium members have come to the conclusion that this level of indispensable self-government is neither there nor will it be because the different Spain where it would be possible is not the Spain that a majority of Spaniards want. Òmnium stands up for the same ideas as always: Catalan language and culture. But many of its members now believe that this cannot be achieved without independence. It is not that Cuixart has hijacked the members of Òmnium. On the contrary, he embodies what they think and what they want very well.

Translator's note:

(1) Jordi Cuixart has been the president of Òmnium Cultural since 2015. The grassroots group was founded in 1961, during Franco's dictatorship, with the aim of promoting Catalan language and culture. It currently has 140,000 members, as many as FC Barcelona.