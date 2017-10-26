One thousand jurists call Sànchez and Cuixart "political prisoners”, demand their release

A thousand lawyers, university professors, and professors of law have signed a manifesto against the imprisonment of Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, presidents of ANC and Òmnium Cultural respectively. The signers refer to the two pro-independence grassroots leaders as "political prisoners" and demand "their immediate release".

In the document, the legal experts explain in three very basic points why they view as unjust that Cuixart and Sànchez be kept in custody in Spain’s Soto del Real prison:

1. The events leading to the charges do not constitute a crime of sedition in accordance with the current Criminal Code, but instead are a free exercise of the right to demonstrate (a violation of Art. 21 of the Spanish Constitution [CE]).

2. Madrid’s National Court (and its central investigative court) does not have jurisdiction, nor is it the court established by the law (violation of Art. 24.2 CE), which must be a court based in Catalonia.

3. The requirements that the laws of criminal prosecution and constitutional jurisprudence demand for being remanded in custody have not been met (violation of Art. 17 CE).

The first signatories of and promoters of the manifesto are:

Abel Pié Lacueva. Lawyer. Dean of the Illustrious Bar Association of Manresa. President of the Catalan Council of Attorneys 2014-2015.

Mercè Barceló i Serramalera. Professor of Constitutional Law (UAB). Coordinator- Prague Collective.

Sergi Blázquez i Quevedo. Lawyer. President of Drets, a platform of lawyers.

Joan Queralt Jiménez. Professor of Criminal Law (UB). Member of the Prague Collective.

Josep M. Vilajosana i Rubio. Professor of Legal Philosophy (UPF). Coordinator of the Prague Collective.

Miquel Sàmper Rodríguez. Lawyer. Dean of the Illustrious Bar Association of Terrassa 2007-2014. President of the Catalan Council of Attorneys 2013-2014. Deputy chairman CGAE 2009-2014.

Joaquim Ferret Jacas. Professor of Administrative Law (UAB). Member of the Prague Collective.

Ester Garcia Clavel. Trial attorney. Dean of the Illustrious Trial Attorney Association of Manresa.

Enric Argullol i Murgadas. Professor of Administrative Law (UPF). Member of the Prague Collective.

Enoch Albertí i Rovira. Professor of Constitutional Law (UB). Member of the Prague Collective.

Josep Cruanyes i Tor. Lawyer. President of the Catalan Society for Legal Studies.

Gemma Calvet Barot. Lawyer.

Pilar Rebaque i Mas. Lawyer. President of the Commission of Women Lawyers of the Illustrious Bar Association of Barcelona.

Joan Vintró Castells. Professor of Constitutional Law (UB). Member of the Prague Collective.

Eladi Crehuet Serra. Notary of Barcelona. Member of the Prague Collective.

Marc Marsal Ferret. Lawyer and Professor of Administrative Law (UB). Member of the Prague Collective and the Drets lawyers association.

Josep R. Barberà Gomis. Professor of Administrative Law (UPF). Member of the Prague Collective.

Eva Labarta i Ferrer. Lawyer. Member of Drets, a platform of lawyers.

Xavier Bernadí Gil. Professor of Administrative Law (UPF). Member of the Prague Collective.

Josep M. Badia Sala. Lawyer. Dean of the Illustrious Bar Association of Manresa 2001-2009. President of the Catalan Council of Attorneys 2007-2008.

Mercè Corretja i Torrens. PhD in Law. Lawyer for the Generalitat. Member of the Prague Collective.

Josep Masó i Aliberas. Lawyer. Dean of the Illustrious Bar Association of Mataró 2008-2012.

Dolors Feliu i Torrent. Lawyer for the Generalitat. Member of the Prague Collective.

Agustí Carles i Garau. Lawyer. Member of the Drets, a platform of lawyers, and the Constituïm Association.

Josep Pagès Massó. Lawyer for the Barcelona City Council. Associate Professor of Constitutional Law (UAB). Secretary of the Prague Collective.

Jordi Palou Loverdos. Lawyer and conflict mediator.

Eva Pons Parera. Associate Professor of Constitutional Law (UB). Member of the Prague Collective.

Ramon Estebe Blanch. Lawyer. Member of the Drets.

Josep A. Faiges Morales. Lawyer. Coordinator of Jurists for Independence.