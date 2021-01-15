Pfizer limits vaccine deliveries in Europe from next week

First obstacles to supply of Pfizer vaccines for Europe. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said Friday that countries on the continent will receive fewer vaccines than expected starting next week, which may further complicate the slow deployment of immunisations.

Geir Bukholm, NIPH's director of infection control, said today that the North American pharmaceutical had informed him that Norway would receive 18 percent fewer doses than expected next week. He added that the temporary reduction will affect all European countries as the company reorganises production to increase capacity this year from the current 1.3 billion doses to 2 billion.

The news, however, does not exactly come as a surprise. Pfizer already announced earlier this year that while it was working towards achieving a larger production capacity than initially planned for 2021, the process would have to be altered and improvements made to the plant in Puurs, Belgium. These circumstances required additional regulatory approvals.

Keeping half of the doses

"While this will temporarily affect shipments from late January to early February, it will result in a significant increase in the doses available to patients in late February and March," Pfizer said in a statement.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, referred to this in a brief appearance earlier this afternoon: "I received, like many of you, the news today that Pfizer was announcing delays and I immediately called the CEO and he explained that it is a production delay in the next few weeks. But he confirmed that all guaranteed first quarter doses will be delivered in the first quarter. He is personally on top of it, to reduce the period of delays, to make sure they will be caught up as soon as possible.

The result, however, is that there may be fluctuations in both the delivery of orders and the departure of shipments from Puurs' facility in the coming days and weeks. And the systematic arrival of shipments is key to maintaining a schedule that was perhaps too optimistic to begin with.

UK supply, which comes from the same plant, will also be disrupted, Pfizer said. Norway, meanwhile, will receive 36,075 doses next week instead of the 43,875 it expected. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has reported that it is not known how long it would take for Pfizer to return to the increased maximum capacity.

The Scandinavian country, like other European countries, has kept a stock of doses in case there were problems with deliveries, a tactic, for example, that has been used in the Basque Country, where they have reserved half of the stock received to inoculate the second dose for those who have already received the first. In the case of Catalonia, however, the strategic reserve in the face of possible interruptions in supply is somewhat smaller. Since distribution began, every Monday 60,000 doses have been received, of which 18,000 are stored, reports Gemma Garrido Granger from Barcelona.

If Pfizer's supply falls, the pressure to get the EMA (European Medicines Agency) to approve the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is due to take place on the 29th, will increase throughout the European Union. The European Commission signed a first contract with Pfizer last year for 300 million doses and has recently extended it to 300 million more.