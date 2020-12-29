Pressure on Catalan hospitals grows: hospitalisations continue to rise and 37 new patients in ICU

The day after announcing that restrictions will be maintained for New Year's Eve, the pandemic - far from receding - continues to advance in Catalonia. According to data provided by the Department of Health, the situation in Catalan hospitals is particularly complicated, as pressure on healthcare has increased significantly before official data emerges to reflect the impact of Christmas meals.

The number of people hospitalised has stabilised above 1,700 (there are now 1,776 people admitted to Catalan wards for coronavirus, 40 more than yesterday). The number of critical beds occupied by covid patients has also shot up in Catalonia: today there are 37 more than yesterday, taking the total to 374. We have to go back to the beginning of December to find similar figures in the critical units, and until the 6th of November to find such a sharp daily growth.

We also have to go back to November 11 to find a daily number of infections as high as the one reported today by the Health Department. After days with variable increases, in the last 24 hours almost 3,000 positives confirmed by PCR and antigen testing have been reported, specifically 2,965. The number of deaths in Catalonia is also increasing, with 58 more than yesterday.

Dr Antoni Trilla, who like the rest of the health professionals has been noticing the pressure on healthcare for days, adds that it is getting worse. He spoke out against the Government's measures yesterday in an interview on RAC1. Trilla hopes that the executive, in view of this "unstable epidemiological situation", would opt for more restrictive measures at least for New Year's Eve. "It was to be expected that there would be a tightening of restrictions, especially in view of New Year's Eve," he said. The epidemiologist from Hospital Clínic believes that "it is likely that after this holiday period we will find ourselves with an increase in the number of cases".

First vaccinations

Even so, the propagation speed drops slightly to 1.09 (-0.07). This means, however, that one hundred infected people are still infecting more than one hundred and therefore the disease is reproducing. The risk of a recurrence is also falling compared to the previous week. While waiting for the impact of the Christmas meals to be added, this indicator falls to 343 points (-34). In Cerdanya and Ripollès, the two regions which you may neither enter nor leave, the rate of infection has fallen to 1.01 and 0.92, respectively.

Today was the first day the Health Department has provided figures for the number of people already having received the vaccine. The current total stands at 802 in Catalonia, two days after the vaccination campaign began on Sunday at the Feixa Llarga care home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat.