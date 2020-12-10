Home Affairs looking into relaxing the restrictions on large cultural venues if ventilation systems are installed

Civil Defense is studying how to relax restrictions on large cultural venues if ventilation systems are installed. This was announced on Wednesday by Tv3 (the Catalan TV network), which indicated that theatres such as the Liceu -which on Wednesday announced that it is suspending performances until the restrictions are lifted- could exceed the current limit of 500 people, despite the fact that its capacity would remain at 50%.

According to Tv3, Procicat (Civil Defense plan) could accept the increase this week. Isabel Ferrer, general director of Civil Defense, has confirmed that "improving ventilation through mechanical devices and air filters and maintaining access and perimeter controls" could "increase capacity and limits".