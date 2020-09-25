Public Prosecutor to probe whether Navajas was pressured into accusing Spanish government over pandemic

Spain’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a preliminary probe to gather information and shed light on the alleged strong-arm tactics used on the Supreme Court’s deputy prosecutor, Luis Navajas, who claims that some colleagues tried to pressure him into accusing the Spanish government of mismanaging the covid health crisis.

Sources within the Prosecutor’s Office have confirmed that much, following a recent statement on Spain’s Onda Cero radio by Navajas himself. The deputy prosecutor revealed that Consuelo Madrigal, Spain’s former Chief Public Prosecutor with the PP administration, and another Supreme Court prosecutor met him in his office last May intending to “influence” his report and to warn him that failing to prosecute the incumbent PSOE government would put a stain on his professional record. This preliminary investigation, which has only just begun, may ultimately lead to disciplinary measures.

The backdrop of the story is Navajas’ refusal to endorse about twenty lawsuits against the Spanish government filed by associations, political parties and other conservative groups for crimes such as neglect of duty, manslaughter, inflicting bodily harm, failing to provide assistance and crimes against public safety and hygiene, all in the context of the covid-19 pandemic in Spain. Navajas was tasked with writing the indictment report for the criminal chamber of the Supreme Court and the 300 page document that he eventually produced advised the court to dismiss the lawsuits because there were “no grounds whatsoever” to claim that the Spanish government was liable for any crime.