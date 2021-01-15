Record figures in Valencia region with 7,497 new infections and 3,062 people in hospital

The impact of the coronavirus continues to grow in the Valencia region, with new highs in cases, hospitalisations and use of ICU. The Valencia Health Department reports 3,062 people in hospital admitted (the previous maximum was 2,993) and 455 people in ICUs (the previous record was 440). There have also been 7,497 new cases confirmed by PCR or antigen tests, a figure that far exceeds the maximum recorded on Saturday (6,240).

There were also 22 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 3,544 since the start of the pandemic. The situation is especially delicate in the care homes, where 301 positives have been registered (222 residents and 79 workers) and 15 deaths. Finally, 50 new outbreaks have been reported, almost all with fewer than 10 infected.

The complicated situation in Valencia is well reflected in the data for the first two weeks of the year. in the last 14 days, incidence per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 760.13, while the State average is 575.10. This is also the situation in the last seven days with 72.96 cases in the Valencia region and 337.99 in Spain.

These figures predict a very complicated situation in Valencia hospitals, which have already begun to postpone non-urgent operations, refer patients to private centres and prepare the field hospitals that were not used in the spring. In fact, at present, 30.34% of the beds in public health centres are already occupied by coronavirus patients, when the Spanish average is 15.69%. Patients with covid-19 also occupy 48.09% of ICU beds, while the Spanish average is 29.56%.