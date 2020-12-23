Ripollès and Cerdanya regions closed due to covid impact

Mobility, restaurants, and meetings are limited until 6th January in both regions

3 min. Barcelona / Girona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Christmas and New Year's Eve in Ripollès and Cerdanya will be different from those in the rest of Catalonia. The two counties have been closed at midnight this year - mobility between both territories is also restricted - due to the impact of the coronavirus. Police controls at the different accesses to Ripollès are already causing queues on the first day of the border closure, such as the  southern entrance to Ripoll on the C-17.

"The increase and the rate of reproduction is disproportionate", the coordinator of the covid-19 monitoring unit, Dr. Jacobo Mendioroz, warned. This has forced the Government to take the drastic decision to leave the Ripollès and Cerdanya isolated and to limit several activities, such as hospitality. Christmas celebrations are also affected: on public holidays, meetings of up to 10 people in two bubbles will not be allowed and they will have to be of six people in both regions, and respecting the limit of two support bubbles at the most. However, they will keep the exceptions of the Christmas, New Year's Eve and 5th January curfew, like in the rest of the country.

Entering or leaving the Ripollès and Cerdanya to visit family or people close to you is also not allowed. Travelling to second homes or hotels is also not valid for entering or leaving both regions. The exceptions to move will be the usual ones, such as work, health, care of elderly, dependent or minors, and return to the place of residence.

As far as activities are concerned, bars and restaurants can only serve takeaway food, sports activities cannot be carried out in closed spaces - ski slopes are excluded - and theatres and cinemas cannot be opened either, but libraries and museums can. Basic necessities stores can operate and also those of less than 800 square meters, with 30% of capacity. Hotels, rural houses and other tourist accommodation are kept open for clients who are already in both regions.

New restrictions: what you can and can't do during the Christmas holidays

New restrictions: what you can and can't do during the Christmas holidays

Heavy police presence

The Mossos d'Esquadra, with the local police of Puigcerdà and Ripoll, will deploy around 200 troops to control the lockdown, similar to the one in Conca d'Òdena in March and in Segrià in summer, but "adapted to the territorial reality". The Minister for Home Affairs, Miquel Sàmper, explained that the exceptions that will be allowed to move are like those of the previous perimeter lockdowns.

The regional councils of Cerdanya and Ripollès have understood the lockdown but have called for urgent aid for the economic sectors concerned. "People's lives are at stake, but we are in a very difficult economic situation regarding the tourism sector, which will suffer greatly from the decision", said the president of the Cerdanya regional council, Roser Bombardó. Her counterpart in Ripollès, Joaquim Colomer, thinks the same, adding that this should be "immediate" aid. The Catalan Government will meet with both councils in order to establish the subsidies.

Contingut relacionat

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. A politicized Prosecutor's Office

    A politicized Prosecutor's Office

  2. descarga (4)

    Books resist the onslaught of the pandemic

  3. La nova rutina a la terminal T1 del Prat, en imatges d’aquesta setmana.

    Spain suspends entry of flights fromUK becasue of new coronavirus strain

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora, en directe

2

Catalunya suspèn els sopars als restaurants però amplia les excepcions per moure's

3

Noves restriccions: què es pot fer i què no durant les festes de Nadal

4

El rei Joan Carles I, ingressat per covid-19 a una clínica d’Abu Dhabi

Àlex Font Manté

5

Un component dels col·lutoris redueix mil vegades la capacitat d'infecció del...

6

L’estranya infecció del cervell pel covid-19

7

Educació ajorna fins a l'11 de gener la tornada a l'escola després de Nadal

8

El govern prepara una tisorada del 5% a les pensions

9

El Govern ajorna a divendres l'anunci de les noves restriccions

10

Es disparen els casos al Ripollès: té la incidència més alta de Catalunya

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora, en directe

287 Comentaris

2

Catalunya suspèn els sopars als restaurants però amplia les excepcions per moure's

89 Comentaris

3

El rei Joan Carles I, ingressat per covid-19 a una clínica d’Abu Dhabi

89 Comentaris

4

ERC guanyaria les eleccions del 14-F amb 35 diputats però JxCat retalla...

85 Comentaris

5

Barcelona desencalla la connexió del tramvia per la Diagonal

82 Comentaris

6

Parlar català

79 Comentaris

7

Joan Canadell: “Pere Aragonès em va enganyar amb la llei de cambres”

79 Comentaris

8

La drecera populista

74 Comentaris

9

El TSJC obliga que el 25% de les classes siguin en castellà a totes les escoles...

70 Comentaris

10

El rei emèrit paga 678.394 euros a Hisenda per evitar una investigació penal...

66 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La méteo: fred intens i algunes nevades en la primera part de les festes

El confinamiento perimetral afecta de pleno a las estaciones de esquí ceretanas y ripollesas

El risc i la velocitat de contagi baixen per segon dia seguit a Cerdanya

Argimon dice que habría impuesto restricciones de "más impacto" para proteger el sistema sanitario

Empresarios e instituciones de la Cerdanya piden celeridad en el otorgamiento de ayudas compensatorias